Summer is here, and there’s no better time to plan for fun outdoor family activities. Outdoor activities and summer go hand-in-hand, but without a plan, it can be all too easy to let the days pass by in boredom. If you’re looking for a few extra ideas on ways to take advantage of the season, these activities are perfect to try with your kids this summer.

Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger hunts are always a lot of fun for everyone, but they can be a lot of work to set up. Instead of spending all your time coming up with clues, opt for a nature spot-it scavenger hunt. Use a bingo card format to search around for animals and plants native to your area in summer. Take a short hike and let kids explore to find the bugs, animals, and plants that their cards feature—the winner gets to pick where everyone goes for dessert.

Find an Outdoor Show

Movies in parks or theater performances outdoors are both very common in the summertime. Check with your local chamber of commerce or tourism organizations to see if there is a list of fun events in your area. This is an excellent time to have a family picnic and get kids interested in the arts, or just have a fun time watching a story that you all love as a family.

Go Berry Picking

U-pick berry farms are easy to find this time of year, and this activity is perfect for kids of all ages. Be sure to go in the early morning or late evenings to avoid too much sun, or opt to bring lots of water and sunscreen to keep your berry picking fun. Don’t want the fun to stop? After you have collected your berries, go to your local library to check out a recipe book and bake a new berry treat together as a family.

Wash the Car

Washing the family car may be a productive activity, but it can also be a fun way to enjoy water play while checking an item off your to-do list! Use fluffy sponges, a lot of suds, and don’t be afraid to let kids use the hose—just expect to get wet. Wear swim clothes and let everyone enjoy the refreshing water while tackling a chore as a family. For young kids, keep them involved by letting them bring out bikes or trikes to wash their own items, too. There are plenty of ways to keep the fun going after the car is sparkling.

Build a Backyard Fort

A classic childhood activity, fort-building is a rite of passage. Get a large bundle of sheets and blankets and let kids get to work making a fort they love. Set it up in the backyard for an overnight campout. Make the experience truly magical by adding battery-powered fairy lights and making s’mores before bed.