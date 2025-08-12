California Regional multiple listing service (CRMLS) and Rayse, a platform that helps agents give clients transparency into the transaction while showcasing their value, have announced they’ve entered into an agreement to offer the Rayse platform to all CRMLS agent users at no cost, directly through its MLS dashboard.

Due to high interest from agents following its initial broker-level launch, Rayse expanded its product offering from a buyers-only tool to one that supports agents working with sellers, the company said.

The platform tracks agent productivity from the initial meeting to closing, offers timelines, milestones and a detailed breakdown of all the hours agents put into their clients’ real estate journeys.

In the wake of the commission lawsuits, Rayse’s goal is to allow agents to quantify their “hidden efforts” on behalf of clients. From paying attention to inspections, negotiating closing credits, executing the back-and-forth that goes into the final price and handling the amount of paperwork involved, Rayse tracks and displays agents’ work and even the value adds they often do for clients, on its platform.

In a recent profile on RISMedia, Rayse Co-CEO James Dwiggins said this shift in transparency in real estate transactions will become the new norm.

“The reality is that this business is going to completely shift the way agents transact with their clients,” says Dwiggins. “The concept of doing transactions the way we do it today is gone.”

Recent proprietary research published by Rayse supports the claim, showing how transparency and demonstrable timelines enhance agent value. According to its findings:



46% of clients believe their agent spends fewer than 15 hours on a purchase, when the actual average is 87 hours.

96% of clients want a tool that gives them real-time updates on their agent’s efforts.

64% say they’d be willing to pay their agent more if that transparency was delivered, while another 25% said they might pay more

CRMLS CEO Art Carter agrees with Dwiggins that the industry has shifted.

“Rayse has resonated quickly with agents and brokers because everyone had to shift ‘business as usual’ when the settlements hit and there was a real vacuum for a practical solution to showcasing agent value,” Carter tells RISMedia. “It just wasn’t something people were thinking about until they were forced to think about it. Rayse came through quickly to fill the need and, I think, it’s been a game-changing product from the get-go that’s only gotten better.”

He notes that bringing on Rayse aligns with CRMLS’s own “Value of Representation” (VoR) initiative, which is part of its overall Value Redefined campaign launched earlier this year, and is focused on offering tools to help agents communicate the value they bring to the real estate transaction.

“There’s a lot of misleading ‘expert’ advice about real estate that can lead the average consumer to question the value of agents,” Carter notes. “What we’re doing with VoR is giving agents the means to say ‘Trying to buy or sell without me is a bad idea because I offer x/y/z that you can only get with an accredited agent.’ While we can offer useful talking points and guidance, there’s nothing quite like a proper tool that gives a transparent picture of agent expertise and effort. That’s where Rayse comes in.”

CRMLS has been working with Rayse for some time, Carter adds, noting he’s rarely seen a product resonate with people so quickly.

“James and his team are expertly meeting the real estate industry where it is right now,” Carter says. “We’ve seen aspirational proptech that aims to disrupt whatever aspect of real estate, but Rayse is really about meeting the moment and has so far successfully anticipated the needs of the average agent. It’s clear to me by our userbase’s reaction that Rayse is something they didn’t know they needed but very much want.”

Sharing his enthusiasm for the partnership Dwiggins added, “For CRMLS agents, Rayse isn’t just a tool—it’s a competitive advantage that shows clients exactly what their agent is doing behind the scenes. We’re excited to bring this level of visibility and professionalism to one of the most influential MLSs in the country.”



Rayse is being made available to CRMLS users through its REcore dashboards.

For more information, visit https://www.rayse.com/.

