Hosting requires creating a welcoming space. While being a great host doesn’t require a huge design makeover, if you host frequently, it can be beneficial to design and decorate based on your hosting needs. These easy home design tips are sure to please your guests and make every event feel like the best one yet.

Create a Layout to Promote Socializing

While having all your furniture facing the television may be convenient for movie nights at home, this layout doesn’t encourage guests to mingle and chat. Encourage everyone to enjoy each other’s company more fully.

Leave Space for Guests’ Belongings

Don’t leave your guests guessing where to leave their coats, hats, and handbags. Ensure that you leave room in your drop zone or foyer for guests’ belongings to be comfortably stored. If necessary, put your everyday items in another closet or in your bedroom to ensure there is ample space for your guest’s items.

Create a Self-Serve Station

A rolling cart is a boon when hosting a party or having overnight guests stay. Creating a coffee and tea station with all the add-ins readily available will ensure that guests feel welcome to get their caffeine fix without needing to ask. Only hosting for an afternoon, or have guests who aren’t coffee drinkers? Opt for a sparkling water cart with fresh fruit, mint, and other add-ins.

Focus on Lighting

Lighting is one design area that many homeowners often overlook, yet it is crucial for enhancing your space. Consider using layered lighting to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, regardless of the time of day. For general lighting, consider using a dimmer to achieve the desired brightness for the mood. Beyond your general lighting, think about task lighting, such as a lamp next to your conversation chairs or pendant lights over the dining table. Finally, warm up the space with accent lighting, such as wall sconces, candles, and LED strips, for added fun and attention.

Add Finishing Touches

Throw blankets, fresh greenery or flowers, and a lovely scent in the form of a candle or simmer pot are sure to be the finishing touches that make your space feel fresh and welcoming. While these added touches are easy to forget, they ensure your home feels revitalized and extra cared for, which makes your guests feel that you truly prepped and welcomed their arrival.