In today’s market, trust is often the deciding factor in whether a client chooses to move forward with an agent or keep looking. And that trust is usually built, or lost, in the very first conversation.

While experience and production matter, how agents show up in those early interactions can make all the difference. First impressions in real estate are important. Here are three simple ways to establish credibility and connection right from the start.

Lead with education, not a sales pitch

Clients aren’t looking to be “sold” in the first conversation—they’re looking to understand the process. Agents who take the time to explain current market conditions, outline what to expect and answer questions clearly position themselves as advisors instead of just someone providing a service.

This approach helps lower pressure and build confidence, especially for first-time buyers or sellers who may feel overwhelmed.

Set realistic expectations upfront

One of the fastest ways to lose trust is overpromising and underdelivering. Successful agents should be transparent about timelines, pricing realities and potential challenges from the beginning.

Whether it’s explaining how long a home may realistically take to sell or preparing buyers for competition, setting clear expectations helps prevent surprises—and shows clients you’re looking out for their best interests.

Listen for motivation, not just timeline

While many conversations start with “When are you looking to move?”, the better question is “Why?” Understanding a client’s motivation—whether it’s financial, lifestyle-driven or tied to a major life event—allows agents to tailor their approach and advice. When clients feel heard, they’re far more likely to trust your guidance and stay engaged throughout the process.

Building trust doesn’t require a long track record or a perfectly polished pitch. It starts with how you communicate from day one. By focusing on education, transparency and genuine understanding, agents can create stronger connections that lead to lasting client relationships.