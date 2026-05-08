When a new lead fills out a contact form at 10:47 p.m. on a Tuesday, the clock starts ticking—but the competition doesn’t wait.

In real estate, response time isn’t just a metric; it’s often the difference between securing a client or watching them move onto the next agent.

That reality is exactly what inspired serial entrepreneur Alex Gustafson to build Oppy, an AI-powered platform transforming how real estate professionals manage lead engagement, client communication and daily operations.

As Gustafson put it during RISMedia’s first annual Tech Showdown live pitch-battle webinar, “Oppy is like a refrigerator—it’s always available.”

It’s a simple analogy, but one that perfectly captures the platform’s promise: a reliable, always-on assistant that keeps business moving, even when agents are busy doing what only humans can do—meeting clients, negotiating deals and building trust.

Built from real industry pain points



Gustafson’s journey into AI for real estate wasn’t theoretical. With more than a decade of experience leading successful prop tech ventures, he understood firsthand the challenges brokers and agents face in today’s competitive market.

Agents are expected to respond instantly. Clients want personalization. Teams are juggling marketing, transactions, follow-ups, scheduling and endless administrative work.

And yet, industry-wide, the average response time to a new online lead is still measured in hours—often more than eight.

Oppy was created to close that gap.

“We’re not building AI to replace agents,” Gustafson explains. “We’re building AI to support them, so they can focus on relationships and revenue-driving work.”

Human-centered AI, not a generic chatbot

Oppy’s platform creates custom virtual assistants, known as “Oppies,” designed specifically for real estate workflows. These AI employees engage leads instantly, qualify prospects, schedule appointments and handle repetitive operational tasks.

But what makes Oppy different is its “Human-in-the-Loop” approach.

Rather than automation running unchecked, agents remain firmly in control. They can step into conversations at any moment, guide responses or take over when personal expertise is needed.

The result is AI that amplifies the human touch rather than replacing it.

“In evaluating countless real estate platforms, Oppy stands out,” says Derek Taylor, director of Technology at T3 Sixty. “Its intelligent lead engagement maintains the crucial personal touch while revolutionizing prospect management.”

A game-changer for brokers and teams



Oppy’s impact is being felt across brokerages of all sizes, particularly among leaders who recognize that today’s clients demand constant availability.

“Oppy has been a game-changer for our seller lead follow-up,” says Jackie Soto, broker/owner of eHomes. “It’s like having another team member working 24/7 to bring sellers back into the pipeline.”

That 24/7 availability is central to Oppy’s value proposition.

Leads don’t wait until business hours. Questions arise after showings. Buyers browse listings late at night. Sellers want immediate answers.

Oppy ensures that brokers never miss those moments.

As Gustafson’s refrigerator analogy suggests, Oppy is simply there—always ready, always running, always accessible.

Speed that drives conversions



Oppy delivers three-second response times, compared to the industry average of eight hours or more.

That speed alone has helped teams increase conversion rates by up to 2.5 times.

But Oppy isn’t just about responding quickly. It’s about responding intelligently.

Oppy’s assistants ask the right qualifying questions, provide accurate next steps and keep conversations moving forward until an agent is ready to step in.

“This integration has been a blessing,” says Tyler Brenner, marketing director at Metro Brokers, Inc – BHGRE Metro Brokers. “We’re seeing better quality leads and more conversions, and our agents can focus on what they do best.”

Reviving cold leads and missed opportunities



One of Oppy’s most powerful benefits is its ability to reengage leads that might otherwise be forgotten.

Most brokerages have thousands of dormant contacts sitting in CRMs—past inquiries, old nurtures, missed follow-ups.

Oppy helps bring those leads back to life through consistent, personalized outreach that feels natural, not robotic.

For agents, it’s like having a dedicated assistant constantly working the pipeline, ensuring no opportunity slips away.

More than lead response



Oppy’s assistants can be customized for far more than just initial inquiries.

Brokerages are using Oppy to:

Capture leads instantly through QR codes on marketing materials

Schedule appointments and manage calendars seamlessly

Support onboarding and internal operations

Communicate across web chat, SMS, email—and soon, voice calling



Oppy’s flexibility allows brokers to deploy AI employees purpose-built for their unique business needs, while maintaining consistent branding and compliance.

Recognition as a sustained industry leader



Oppy’s momentum has earned the company consecutive recognition as a Top Real Estate AI Startup in the AI Awards for both 2024 and 2025—cementing its position as a sustained leader in applying artificial intelligence to real-world brokerage challenges.

Gustafson himself has been recognized for pioneering AI-powered real estate assistants that deliver measurable results without losing the human-first nature of the industry.

“Being recognized is meaningful,” Gustafson says. “But what matters most is hearing from agents who tell us, ‘I finally feel like I can breathe again.’”

The future: always available, always human



Oppy continues pushing boundaries with innovations including advanced document analysis, multi-calendar integration, customizable learning rules and upcoming voice calling capabilities.

But the company’s mission remains clear: Empower real estate professionals with AI assistants that handle repetitive work, so agents can focus on what drives success—relationships, trust and closing deals.

In a fast-moving market where clients expect instant service, Oppy is proving that the future of real estate isn’t AI versus humans.

It’s AI working with humans—always available, always supportive and always enhancing what great agents already do best.

Or, as Gustafson summed it up on the RISMedia stage: “Oppy is like a refrigerator — it’s always available.”

For more information, visit https://oppy.pro/.