Above, Lane McCormack



HomeServices of America has named Lane McCormack president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida.

McCormack brings more than 28 years of real estate industry experience to the role, including leadership positions focused on brokerage growth, operations and luxury real estate. She joins Beach Properties following seven years with Ansley Real Estate/Christie’s International Real Estate, where she most recently serves as CEO and qualifying broker.

“Lane is a dynamic and visionary leader whose experience and reputation in the luxury space makes her uniquely suited to lead Beach Properties of Florida,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of HomeServices of America. “Her ability to grow organizations, develop talent and deliver exceptional results aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy and commitment to excellence.”

During her time at Ansley, McCormack helped expand the brokerage’s market presence and operations while guiding the company through a period of significant industry change. According to the company, her leadership played a key role in strengthening the firm’s position within the competitive luxury housing market.

McCormack previously held several leadership roles within the HomeServices of America network, including managing broker at Prudential Georgia Properties—now Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties—and senior vice president and managing broker of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. She also served as president of the Atlanta REALTORS® Association and was recognized among the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Most Admired CEOs in 2023.

Known for her focus on coaching, collaboration and professional development, McCormack has built a reputation for fostering high-performing sales cultures and long-term agent growth.

“I am honored to return to HomeServices of America and lead Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida,” said McCormack. “This organization has an incredible reputation, and I look forward to working alongside our talented professionals to build on that legacy, grow our presence in the luxury coastal market and support our agents in achieving new levels of success.”

Her appointment also enables Jimmy Burgess to transition full-time into his role as chief coaching officer of HomeServices of America, where he will continue leading coaching and agent development initiatives across the company’s national network.

“I am honored to return to HomeServices of America and lead Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida,” said McCormack. “This organization has an incredible reputation, and I look forward to working alongside our talented professionals to build on that legacy, grow our presence in the luxury coastal market and support our agents in achieving new levels of success.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida services Northwest Florida markets from the Forgotten Coast to the Emerald Coast, specializing in luxury and coastal real estate.

For more information, visit www.bhhsbeachproperties.com.