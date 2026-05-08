Rocket Companies delivered a resounding first quarter showing strong execution despite market volatility, signaling that the company’s three-year transformation into a fully integrated homeownership platform is creating durable competitive advantages that competitors will struggle to replicate.

During Rocket Companies’ Q1 earnings call Thursday, CEO Varun Krishna outlined three core themes for the quarter.

“First, we delivered strong performance in a volatile market. Second, we are using AI, data and distribution to create opportunity instead of waiting for the market to hand it to us,” he explained. “And third, Rocket is no longer the same company that it was three years ago; the shape of our business has not just changed, it has fundamentally evolved.”

Krishna walked through some of the “volatility” this quarter, which was largely driven by America’s war in Iran.

“With the war, oil prices went up, inflation pressure increased, and then rates moved up. That certainly changed some of the trajectory as we moved into Q2,” he said. “I think the industry forecasts are expecting a step-up in Q2; I would say we are just not seeing that. What we see in our real-time data is that Q2 is probably going to look a little bit more like Q1. Yes, the environment has shifted, but the underlying demand is still resilient, and that is the most important thing.”

The company reported total revenue of $2.94 billion and adjusted revenue of $2.82 billion—both exceeding the high end of guidance. There was a net income of $297 million and adjusted net income of $422 million, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $738 million and expanding margins to 26% from 23% in Q4.

Separating hype from execution

Krishna spent considerable time addressing what he sees as fundamental misunderstandings about AI in the mortgage industry. Krishna’s message was sharp: real competitive advantage comes not from the technology itself, but from how it’s integrated into an existing platform with distribution, data and client relationships at scale.

“AI without distribution is not much of an advantage. AI without workflow integration, not much of an advantage. The advantage really comes from putting it all together,” Krishna explained. “At Rocket, we have the clients, data, servicing relationships, brands, technology, loan officers, agent network, marketing engine, and operating discipline to put AI to work where it actually matters. Not in a demo, not in a lab, in the business at national scale. When AI is woven into the home ownership experience, we can do things others simply cannot match.”

The industry is awash in AI announcements. Krishna pushed back hard on what he called narrow use cases and demo-driven claims.

“I think there’s a lot of hype in the market right now around AI. And most of what you’re seeing from other players in our industry are really narrow use cases. They work for one loan. They work for one scenario. You might see a demo here or there,” he explained. “But what we find is that these competitive claims aren’t really translating into real cloud-like outcomes and it’s more like marketing type.”

He doubled down on this point, explaining that sustainable competitive advantage requires a fundamentally different approach.

“I’ve been a technologist for a long time and I think what matters in AI, it’s not the model, it’s the system that’s attached to the model that beats it,” he told investors.

When pressed on competition, Krishna offered what he called concrete evidence from the mortgage industry. “The key factors in the average time to close a loan is something we pay a lot of attention to,” Krishna noted, adding that the average is 45 days but in March of this year, Rocket achieved that in less than half the time.

“A lot of companies are talking about AI right now. Some are still trying to find a strategy. Others are bolting tools onto businesses that were never built to use them properly. That is not Rocket,” Krishna told investors during the call.

Compass partnership



Beyond internal AI execution, Krishna outlined how the partnership with Compass reflects Rocket’s vision for the entire industry. The current fragmented structure creates unnecessary friction and cost, he claimed.

According to Krishna, one in four purchase loans originated in its third-party originator channel are coming from Compass. Redfin also generated 10,000 exclusive listings through the partnership, and sent 30,000 leads back to Compass.

Krishna called these “promising early signals.”

“The issue today is that the home buying process is extremely fractured, right? You have inventory and real estate, you have traffic, mortgage, and services, and they’re all separate. That is not good for consumers,” Krishna explained. “Whether you’re a buyer or a seller, that creates friction, it makes things more expensive, and frankly, it’s antiquated. And so what we’re trying to do is just bring these things closer together and connect them so that the end consumer, the end client…can benefit. And the idea is pretty simple. Inventory drives traffic, traffic drives leads, the leads drive mortgage, mortgage leads to servicing and that creates recapture.”

For Q2 2026, Rocket expects adjusted revenue between $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

For the full Rocket earnings report, click here.