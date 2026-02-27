In the culmination of what was a busy year for Rocket Companies, after acquiring both Redfin and Mr. Cooper, the company detailed another large milestone in its recent earnings call with investors—a partnership with Compass.

In its own recent earnings call, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin dropped the news that it had entered into a three-year exclusive alliance with Rocket Companies to push the brokerage’s private and coming-soon listings onto Redfin—acquired by Rocket in 2025.

CEO Varun Krishna addressed the news simultaneously, calling it “exciting.”

“Everything that we have done in the past is now leading us to what’s happening next,” he continued. “Every move is deliberate and focused on a new vision for homeownership in this country.”

Krishna explained that the partnership was brought on by continued market challenges—lack of inventory, barriers to affordability, etc.—aiming to “(tackle) the challenge directly.”

“Rocket and Compass have formed a historic strategic alliance designed to strengthen both sides of the market, built around a lead funnel, unique inventory, distribution and mortgage expertise,” he continued.

The partnership combines Redfin’s 50 million monthly active users, Compass’s 340,000 real estate agents, and Rocket Mortgage’s offer of an integrated pricing bundle.

“Compass will bring Private Exclusives, Coming Soon listings into broader visibility, accessible by everyone, and expanding that access and unlocking more sellers,” specified Krishna.

He added that Rocket’s goal is “simple and unifying”: to “expand inventory and create a more streamlined, affordable home buying and selling experience for American families.”

“Our alliance with Compass is proof that we’re far from done,” Krishna continued.

Rocket’s Q4/full year 2025 earnings

As for the Rocket’s actual Q4/full year 2025 progress, Krishna said that 2025 was “where Rocket demonstrated who we are.”

“We acquired Redfin. We acquired Mr. Cooper. We executed and delivered against our goals in every quarter,” he said.

The numbers appear to support Krishna and Rocket’s overall positivity.

Rocket saw a total adjusted revenue of $2.44 billion, above the $1.78 billion observed last quarter and the $1.19 billion observed in Q4 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) clocked in at $592 million, above last quarter’s $349 million and last year’s $177 million.

Rocket also generated $47.3 billion in total closed mortgage loan origination volume, up from $32 billion last quarter and $23.6 billion last year.

As for the full year of 2025, Rocket saw a total adjusted revenue of $6.9 billion—up from $4.9 in 2024—and an adjusted EBITDA of $1.28 billion—up from $862 in 2024. Total closed mortgage loan origination volume came in at $130.4 billion, up from $101.2 billion in 2024.

Client retention rate for the whole of 2025 was at 97%, which Rocket said it believes is “unmatched among mortgage companies.”

Krishna said that Rocket is a “unique” company due to its “ecosystem and platform,” setting it ahead despite market challenges.

“We are the only player that spans home search, mortgage origination, servicing, title, and closing,” he said. “We connect serious buyers with agents, loan officers and brokers. We make homeownership easier. Our platform technology delivers the best client experience, period.”

He added that with the combination of Redfin into Rocket Companies’ systems, it now reaches 62 million monthly active users. Coupled with the Mr. Cooper acquisition and Rocket’s pre-existing platforms, LKrishna said this “puts Rocket in a category of one.”

“We served 460,000 home buyers and homeowners through origination in 2025. We support 9.5 million clients in our servicing portfolio,” he continued. “This distribution creates its own economy in which many people thrive.”

Rocket has also championed AI through its revolution in recent years, which Krishna said is still a large point of success.

The company has implemented AI to have it call clients to determine if they qualify, follow-up manually, review documents and more, allowing loan officers to “spend their time writing loans and helping clients” and is “driving results” for Rocket.

“By automating qualification and pre-approvals, loan officers spend time with clients ready to transact where their expertise matters,” Krishna said. “Conversion rates are 2.5 times higher compared to leads going directly to a banker before qualification.

Looking ahead, Rocket executives stated they expected an adjusted revenue between $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion for Q1 2026.