MoxiWorks, an AI-powered real estate marketing platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Sarasota, Floridia-based Michael Saunders & Company. Having previously leveraged MoxiWorks’ products throughout the evolution of its tech stack, the Gulf Coast brokerage has renewed a strategic partnership with the proptech provider as it enters its next phase of growth, a release stated.



“As our business continues to scale, we were looking for a partner that aligns with our long-term vision,” said S.J. Yun, CMO of Michael Saunders & Company. “This renewed partnership with MoxiWorks positions us to move faster and serve our customers at the highest level. What stood out most was MoxiWorks’ ability to combine intelligent automation with the personalized service our brand is known for. That balance is critical as we continue to grow.”



As the real estate industry navigates shifting market conditions and increased competition, brokerages are investing in technology that enhances productivity, strengthens client relationships, leverages AI and supports agent performance at scale, the company said. For Michael Saunders & Company, MoxiWorks said reuniting with their firm reflects a strategic commitment to equipping agents with future‑ready tools and a dependable technology partner. After analyzing proptech options, the brokerage said they chose MoxiWorks for its exceptional service, enterprise‑grade solutions, scalable technology and the company’s continued investment in innovation, including future opportunities supported by RISE, its new product built with AI at its foundation.

“We’re so happy to welcome Michael Saunders & Company back to the MoxiWorks family,” said David Greenbaum, CCO at MoxiWorks. “Their return highlights the value of a long‑term technology partnership. As we continue to advance our platform and bring new AI‑powered innovations to market, we see tremendous opportunity to help their agents work smarter and deliver even greater value to their clients.”

Michael Saunders & Company’s network of more than 650 agents across 19 offices serving Florida’s Gulf Coast will leverage MoxiWorks’ integrated suite of marketing, CRM, and AI-driven productivity tools to streamline operations and deepen client engagement, the company said. The firm’s continued investment in technology underscores its commitment to pairing tradition with forward-thinking innovation.

For more information, visit moxiworks.com.