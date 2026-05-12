Broker Public Portal (BPP) and Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®) have announced a new collaboration that will bring RPR’s Realtors Valuation Model® (RVM®) to Cribio, BPP’s consumer home search platform, for participating MLSs and associations that choose to enable the feature.

The collaboration connects two industry-backed platforms focused on delivering accurate property data, transparency and consumer trust. Cribio, owned by brokers and MLSs through BPP, was developed to provide a national home search experience powered by real-time MLS data and guided by Fair Display Guidelines. RPR, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of Realtors®, provides Realtors® with property data, valuation tools, market insights and reporting resources.

Under the integration, participating MLSs and associations working with BPP can authorize the display of RVM® values within their local Cribio-powered search experience. According to the companies, permissions and activation will remain under the control of each MLS and require authorization between the MLS, BPP and RPR.

“By making the RVM® available within an industry-owned consumer experience, participating MLSs can give consumers more useful home value context while helping Realtors® stay connected to the conversations that matter,” said Liz Gunski, vice president of Industry Relations at RPR. “This is not a one-size-fits-all rollout. It is an MLS-directed opportunity built around authorization, permission and trust.”.

The RVM® combines the MLS listing data, off-market MLS information and publicly recorded sales data to generate estimated property values. Within Cribio, the valuation model will appear on eligible off-market properties in participating markets and will not replace MLS-sources listing prices on active listings.

“Cribio was created to show that the real estate industry can deliver a modern consumer search experience without compromising trust, transparency, or local control,” said Dan Troup, CEO of Broker Public Portal. “Adding the RVM® gives participating MLSs a way to provide meaningful home value context inside an experience built to inform, not interrupt or sell. And just as important, decisions about how that data is displayed remain where they belong: with the MLS and the industry.”

The announcements follows BPP’s continued national expansion, with Cribio currently supported by MLS partners including NorthstarMLS, MIBOR, Canopy MLS, Doorify MLS, MRED, RMLS Alliance, OneKey MLS, MetroList, MichRIC and Greater Lansing Association of REALTORS®.

“This collaboration reflects exactly where the industry needs to go,” said Tim Dain, CEO of NorthstarMLS. “Consumers want clear, useful information. MLSs want confidence in how their data is used. Brokers and agents want a search experience that supports, not competes with, the professional relationship. Enabling the RVM® through BPP helps align all three.”

According to the companies, the integration gives participating MLSs another option for providing industry-backed home valuation information to consumers while preserving local control over permissions and data display.

For more information, visit www.brokerpublicportal.com.