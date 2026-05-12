Celebrities need houses, too! If you’re an agent or broker in the luxury space, highlighting that a property was once owned by a movie star or musician can make a listing extra attractive; it tells a story about the property’s quality and offers luxury buyers a chance to get closer to Hollywood glitz and glam. When working with buyers, a house that has been featured onscreen can also be enticing trivia…but can you expect it to be the price-booster your selling clients may want it to be?

485 W Matheson Dr., Key Biscayne, Florida (“Scarface”)

Any “Scarface” fans with a spare $237 million lying around, you’re in luck. The Florida mansion used in the film as the home of drug lord Frank Lopez (Robert Loggia) has been listed at that price with Coldwell Banker Realty. This puts the home among the most expensive listings in the world, per reporting by the Robb Report, and if sold at $237 million, it would be the most expensive sale in Miami-Dade County history.

A 2.38-acre estate complete with a 13,000-square-foot mansion, the home includes a view of the Miami skyline and amenities such as a piano-shaped pool, yacht dockage and the glass elevator showcased in “Scarface.” The property’s history doesn’t end with Tony Montana, either; it was used as part of President Richard Nixon’s “Winter White House” vacation compound.

Angelina Jolie’s Los Angeles, California, mansion

The City of Angels is unsurprisingly home to many celebrities, but one is preparing to fly off. Actress Angelina Jolie has listed her two-acre property in the gated Laughlin Park community located in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

The home, listed for $29.85 million by Sotheby’s International Realty, is built in the Italianate Revival style. Amenities include six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and detached facilities such as a pool house, a fitness studio, a tea house and a detached garage. The house, built in the early 20th century, was once owned by acclaimed filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille (“The Ten Commandments”).

4626 Encino Ave., Encino, California

Even celebrities upsize after getting married. Singer-actress Selena Gomez, who recently wed music producer Benny Blanco, has listed her Encino mansion for $6.49 million. The couple have purchased a Beverly Hills mansion, hence Gomez listing her Encino home.

The property spans one acre with a house clocking in at nearly 11,500 square feet complete with six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and rooms ranging from a wine cellar to a gym. Gomez purchased the property in 2020, but its original owner was rockstar Tom Petty, who had the home custom-built in 1989. Among the home’s amenities is a vocal booth, a nod to its famous musician owners. The house also has a history onscreen, having been featured in the reality cooking TV show “Selena + Chef.”

1040 Eldorado Drive, Clearwater Beach, Florida

Late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, who passed away in 2025, owned two adjacent homes in Florida which have both been listed since his passing. His primary residence, initially listed for $10.98 million in January, has since dropped to $8.99 million, while the second home has been listed for $4.5 million. According to Realtor.com®, Hogan used the secondary home primarily as a guesthouse.

The properties sit on Clearwater Beach, coastal to the Gulf of Mexico. The larger house features five bedrooms, three stories and luxuries including a private elevator. Outdoor living spaces on the property span 1,500 square feet, from a pool to a spa to a covered seating area.

3828 Piermont Dr. NE and 322 16th St. SW, Albuquerque, New Mexico (Update)

Beloved television series “Breaking Bad” used a real suburban home in Albuquerque to portray the home of Walter White (Bryan Cranston). In the years since the show ended, the house has become a tourist site for “Breaking Bad” fans. In 2025, as RISMedia reported, the owners of the property listed it for about $4 million, betting the property’s place in television history could raise its price tag far above its estimated value. That gamble did not pay off, as the property was relisted in 2026 at a much lower $400,000, closer to its assessed value.