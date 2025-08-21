Bill Emerson, president of Rocket Companies who served as the mortgage giant’s CEO for 16 years, is retiring, according to a regulatory filing yesterday. Emerson will officially step away at the end of this year, as Rocket continues an M&A spree led by CEO Varun Krishna, who took the reins from Emerson in 2023.

A Rocket spokesperson said, “currently there are no plans for someone else to assume Bill’s title of president of Rocket Companies.” The spokesperson highlighted Emerson’s long tenure with Rocket, which started as mortgage banker 32 years ago

“Bill is a champion of our culture and ISMs, helping shape the values that guide us. He also led the hiring of our current CEO, ensuring a thoughtful, seamless transition. We’re deeply grateful for his impact and the legacy he continues to build,” the spokesperson said.

Rocket is currently in the process of acquiring Texas-based mortgage servicer Mr. Cooper, and recently closed a deal to purchase residential portal Redfin, massively expanding the conglomerate’s real estate footprint. Krishna has also leaned heavily into AI as he touts a vision for an end-to-end real estate platform.

Other old-guard executives have left the company in recent years, including former CEO Jay Farner in 2023 (who was replaced by Emerson on an interim basis, before Krishna took the reins), and Rocket Mortgage President Tim Birkmeier in 2024.

Farner and Birkmeier both boasted 27 years at Rocket when they left.