During the summer, your kids have lots of unstructured time to use as they see fit. They probably stay up later than they do during the school year and sleep in. As summer draws to a close, it’s time to think about getting your family back into your school year routine. Planning and making gradual adjustments can minimize stress for everyone.

Create a Morning Routine for the New School Year

Check the posted schedule and find out when your kids have to arrive at school. If a child is moving up to middle school or high school, the new school might have a different start time than your child’s previous school did. If your kids take the bus or ride to school with you, figure out when they’ll have to leave to get there on time.

Now make a list of everything your kids will have to do before they leave the house, such as getting dressed, eating breakfast, brushing their teeth, and gathering their lunches and backpacks. Estimate how long it will take them to do all that, and factor in some extra time in case things don’t go according to plan.

Figure Out When Your Kids Should Go to Bed and Wake Up

Getting enough sleep is essential for children’s physical and mental health. Once you know when your kids will have to leave the house and what they’ll have to do before that, you can figure out when they’ll have to get up. Then you can work backward and figure out when they should go to bed so they’ll be well rested and ready to learn.

Make Gradual Adjustments

Dramatic changes can make both children and adults stressed and irritable. To make a smooth transition, gradually shift your kids’ schedules. A week or two before the first day of school, begin to move their bedtimes and wakeup times back by 15 to 30 minutes per day.

Run Through Your Routine

Have your whole family start following your new morning routine the week before school starts. By the first day of school, everybody will know exactly what to do and should be able to get things done without any unnecessary delays or stress.

Talk to Your Kids

It can be hard for children to let go of the freedom of summer and transition back to the structure of school. Discuss how life will change as your kids head back to school and explain that making the shift gradually will help everyone adjust.