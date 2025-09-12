Taking a vacation can give you a much-needed opportunity to rest and relax. You shouldn’t have to stress about how to pay for it. With some research and strategic planning, you can enjoy a fun and affordable getaway.

Save Money on Travel

If you know where you want to go, set up alerts to compare prices for airfare. If you’re flexible in terms of airports and airlines, and if you’re willing to fly on a weekday or during the off-season, you might be able to snag a low-cost ticket to the destination of your choice.

If you don’t have your heart set on a specific location, you can figure out how much you can afford to spend on your trip, then look for low-cost flights. If you take that approach, you might have an amazing time in a place that you had never considered visiting before.

You might be able to avoid paying for airfare altogether by driving to your destination. A long journey can be manageable if adults take turns driving or if you stop at a hotel halfway and spend the night.

Consider Alternative Accommodations

If you’re traveling with family or friends, renting a house or apartment can be more affordable than staying at a hotel. Renting a place with a kitchen can also give you the flexibility to cook your own meals instead of eating out all the time. That can leave you with more money to spend on activities.

Camping is another low-cost option that you might want to consider. Pitching a tent or sleeping in an RV and cooking your own meals can save you a bundle.

Don’t Spend a Fortune on Transportation and Activities

Renting a car can be expensive. Taking buses or other forms of public transportation can save you money and let you avoid the stress of driving around in an unfamiliar location.

Look for activities with little or no out-of-pocket cost. For example, you can go for a hike and enjoy the scenery, relax at the beach, visit a museum on a day when admission is free, or stroll through historic neighborhoods.

Take Advantage of Deals and Discounts

Bundling can save you money. Look for package deals that include airfare, a hotel room, and possibly a rental car or admission to local attractions.

Credit card companies frequently offer their customers discounts on airfare, hotels, rental cars, and activities. Check your credit card companies’ websites to see what kinds of deals are available.

You and members of your family might be eligible for additional savings. Museums and other attractions typically offer discounts to children, seniors, veterans, and students.