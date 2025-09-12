Poor drainage can damage your driveway and create a safety hazard. Water that doesn’t drain can also affect your landscaping and your house. These are some telltale signs that your driveway has poor drainage.

Standing Water

Rainwater should flow away from your driveway and toward a drain or another suitable location. If your driveway has puddles after a rainstorm, that’s a clear indication that you have a drainage problem.

Pooling water can leave stains on the surface of the driveway and make asphalt or concrete fade or become discolored. Puddles can also provide ideal conditions for mold and mildew to thrive. If you notice mold or mildew on your driveway, that can indicate that you have a drainage issue.

Damage to the Driveway

Puddles on your driveway can be more than a nuisance. Poor drainage can cause structural damage. Water can seep into cracks in the driveway, then freeze when the temperature drops. Repeated freezing and thawing can cause potholes to form. They can damage your car or injure someone who is walking on the driveway.

Other Damage to Your Property

If water doesn’t flow away from the driveway when it rains or when snow melts, it can collect on the lawn nearby. Standing water in your yard can cause erosion and damage both the landscaping and the driveway. Water that makes its way to your house can seep into cracks in the foundation, freeze, and expand. Large cracks can make your home structurally unstable.

Possible Sources of a Drainage Problem

Poor drainage in a driveway can have several causes. The issue might be due to the slope of the driveway, a clogged drain, improper installation, or a tree root that has grown under the driveway.

Clogged gutters are another potential source of your drainage issue. Your gutters and downspouts should direct water away from your house and driveway. If the gutters are clogged with wet leaves and other debris, water can flow over the sides and collect on the driveway instead of being transported to a drain.

What to Do About Poor Drainage in Your Driveway

If you see any of these signs that your driveway has poor drainage, address the issue as soon as possible. Standing water can cause major damage to your driveway, your landscaping, and your house. Mold and mildew can also endanger your family’s health. Have a contractor who specializes in drainage issues perform an inspection and identify the source of the problem. The contractor will then be able to recommend a solution, such as adjusting the grading in the driveway or installing a drain.