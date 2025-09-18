With the many tasks to get done and places to be each day, taking precious time in the morning to make the bed may be at the bottom of your priority list. Experts beg to differ, however, explaining that this one-minute chore can add a powerful punch to your day. According to the editors at Better Homes & Gardens, here are four important benefits of making your bed on the regular.



1. Set a positive tone for the day. The simple task of making the bed starts your day with a feeling of accomplishment. According to Psychology Today, in fact, creating a bed-making routine can actually benefit your mental health by adding structure and predictability. This positive start to the day will help you balance any stress you may encounter throughout the day.



2. Improve your mood. Making your bed starts your day with a sense of order and organization, leading to a better state of mind to tackle your day. A tidy environment helps to reduce stress, paving the way for a more enjoyable day.



3. Enhance productivity. Taking a couple of minutes to make your bed in the morning gives you a sense of achievement, which can jump start your productivity for the day. Getting a simple task done can help you feel motivated and lead to better efficiency throughout the day. Experts add that making the bed can improve your self esteem and create a sense of control as well.



4. Better sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, those who make their bed in the morning are 19% more likely to get a good night’s sleep, most likely because they have created a more inviting, less stressful sleep environment.



The bottom line? Making the bed has both short- and long-term benefits, so before you run out the door in the morning, stop and take care of this quick yet powerful daily task.

