Shifting temperatures, sunlight and moisture can damage your home’s roof, siding and windows.

Small problems on the outside of your house can be easy to overlook, but they can cause major problems.

Loose roofing shingles can be entry points for moisture.

Gaps around windows or doors can let water, cold air and insects get in.

You might not notice that your siding is cracked, discolored or moldy unless you specifically look for evidence of a problem.

Pests like termites or carpenter ants might be drawn to your home because they’ve discovered convenient entry points.

Unexpectedly high utility bills can point to exterior damage.

Regularly check your home’s exterior, especially after storms, and have professionals perform more thorough inspections.