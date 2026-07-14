At a time when residential real estate is confronting existential threats from ongoing litigation, massive industry consolidation, changing consumer needs and the rapid advancement of AI, strengthening the industry’s leadership pipeline has never been more important.

To that end, the Women’s Council of Realtors® announced it has brought on Tripti Kasal as CEO, a respected residential real estate executive and relationship-driven leader who will guide the 9,000-member organization into its next era of growth and industry impact.

Bringing more than two decades of senior-level experience from launching new businesses to brokerage management to recruiting, marketing technology and more, Kasal will lead Women’s Council’s efforts to prepare and support more women for senior leadership roles in brokerages, associations and MLSs, technology companies, advocacy initiatives, entrepreneurship and community development, the Council writes.

Kasal’s residential real estate experience spans brokerage operations, market expansion, recruiting, coaching, marketing, business development and member engagement, the organization notes. Early in her career, she helped launch and grow the Chicago operation of a pioneering internet-based residential brokerage, expanding its sales team from five to more than 40 agents in less than a year. She later owned a boutique brokerage in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, a release noted.

She also spent 10 years in senior leadership with Baird & Warner, most recently serving as senior vice president and regional manager for the Chicago metropolitan area. The organization writes that she supported managers and agents through recruiting, coaching, training, productivity programs and business development while also helping strengthen the company’s luxury marketing and agent value proposition.

Most recently, Kasal served as senior vice president of Member Engagement for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, where she led the U.S. membership services team and helped independent brokerages connect with education, technology, marketing, relocation and business-development resources, the release noted.

“Real estate needs well-prepared leaders who can build consensus, make difficult decisions, advocate effectively, and guide organizations through profound change,” said Cheryl Keller, 2026 national president of the Women’s Council of Realtors®. “Women’s Council has been preparing women to meet that challenge for generations, and Tripti is uniquely qualified to help us expand that impact.

“Tripti understands residential real estate from nearly every angle,” Keller continued. “Her senior-level brokerage experience and ability to launch businesses, attract engagement, and inspire women will be invaluable as we grow membership, elevate our leadership training, strengthen our networks, and make the Women’s Council referral community even more valuable and profitable for our members.”

The Women’s Council said as CEO, Kasal will focus on expanding membership and engagement, strengthening local and state networks, broadening leadership education, increasing participation in its Performance Management Network (the Council’s flagship business leadership designation), deepening partnerships with brokerages and organized real estate, and growing the business value of Women’s Council’s nationwide referral network.

“I am passionate about the future of residential real estate and the role well-trained, well-supported leaders must play in shaping it,” Kasal said. “Our industry needs leaders who are prepared to listen, build trust, advocate effectively, and help others navigate change with confidence.

“Women’s Council combines relevant leadership education with local networks, national conferences, ongoing professional development, mentoring, and a trusted referral community,” Kasal continued. “Whether a woman is raising her hand for the first time or preparing to lead a brokerage, association, MLS, advocacy effort, or community initiative, Women’s Council should be there to help her succeed.”

Keller said Kasal’s appointment reflects Women’s Council’s commitment to increasing its relevance and impact throughout residential real estate.

“Leaders are not simply found when a position becomes available,” Keller said. “They are identified, encouraged, trained, supported and given opportunities to grow. With Tripti’s leadership, the Women’s Council is ready to prepare even more women to guide their companies, professional organizations, communities, and the residential real estate industry.”

According to the organization, women have represented the majority of Realtors® since 1978 and today account for 62% of the profession. Yet women remain underrepresented in executive roles. Through its local and state networks, national conferences, volunteer leadership opportunities, professional education, mentoring and nationwide referral community, the Women’s Council helps members build the skills, confidence and relationships needed to lead.

To learn more, visit www.wcr.org.