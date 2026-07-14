Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Successful social media content in today’s real estate landscape can sometimes take a bit of effort. Once you perfect your script, shoot your video, edit your post and hit publish, it doesn’t end there. As notifications start rolling in and your comment section becomes active, instinct is often to open the app, tap the heart icon and drop a quick “Thanks” with some emojis, close it and move on with your day.

However, this does nothing for your business, your content or your audience. Treating your comment section like a digital guestbook instead of a live networking event is one of the biggest missed opportunities for agents on social media. Emojis don’t build relationships; conversations do. If you want to turn your social media presence into a real lead generator, it’s time to stop leaving your followers on read.

Deep engagement wins the algorithm

In today’s social media landscape, algorithms have shifted away from metrics like basic “likes.” Platforms now prioritize “deep engagement,” where the content that is sparking meaningful conversations is what is being actively pushed to the top.

If you reply to a comment with a flat statement, like “Thank you!” with a simple emoji (or just an emoji), you effectively end the conversation there. You have closed the door on another response. But when you treat every comment as an open invitation to showcase your expertise and accessibility, you do two things: Build a direct relationship with that follower and signal to the algorithm that your post is worth boosting to a wider audience.

Here are three strategies real estate professionals can do to upgrade your comment section from a passive feedback loop into an active lead magnet.

The ‘flipped question’ technique

Instead of replying to every comment with a thank you or emoji that requires no follow up from the user, answer the compliment or acknowledgement with a low-effort question back to them to keep the thread alive.

What NOT to do:



Follower: “That kitchen island is gorgeous!”

Agent: “Thank you! It really is!” (Thread ends)

What YOU SHOULD do:

Follower: “That kitchen island is gorgeous!”

Agent: “Right? That waterfall quartz is my favorite feature in the whole house. Are you team ‘big island’ or do you prefer having a separate formal dining room?” (Thread continues)

By flipping the question, you create an opportunity for them to reply again, doubling your engagement and allowing your followers to share their preferences with you in a zero-pressure, low-effort environment.

The hyper-local stakeout

Agents can’t gain traction across social media by waiting for people to simply visit their profile. To build real authority as the go-to neighborhood expert, you need to go where the locals already are.

Spend a few minutes each day leaving thoughtful, value-first comments on local accounts or groups. This might be a new shop downtown, a local high school sports page, a neighborhood market or the town parks department.

The key to this strategy? Don’t pitch your services! Instead, offer genuine local insight or recommendations that, as locals and soon-to-be residents scroll through those community threads, showcase your profile offering real value. The more you put yourself into the digital community, the higher your chances are that they will click on your profile and learn about the services (and additional expertise) you can offer.

The ‘private pivot’ move

As you sift through your comment section, you may see something that hints at a real estate pain point begging for a consultation. Instead of trying to respond to certain topics with a wall of text in a public forum, use the comment to pivot into their direct messages (DMs).

If you come across a comment on a market update video, for example, saying “I wish I could afford to buy in this neighborhood,” this is the perfect opportunity to connect with them on a deeper level.

Reply publicly: “This is an incredibly competitive market right now! I put together a quick breakdown of three nearby neighborhoods with a similar vibe, but lower entry points. Dropping it in your DMs now so you can check it out!”

This starts a private, one-on-one consultation with a warm lead, while also showcasing to other followers who are reading the comments that you are resourceful and proactive.

The 10-minute daily challenge

Agents are very busy, and while many out there think social media is time consuming, you don’t have to spend hours glued to your phone to make it work for you.

Set a timer on your phone for 10 minutes every morning. Spend the first 5 minutes replying to every comment on your recent posts using the “flipped question” technique. Then, spend the next 5 minutes leaving thoughtful, value-added comments on a few local community accounts.

By making the comment section an active part of your daily marketing routine, you will start building a community that knows, likes and trusts you, turning this simple conversation starter into a lead generation machine.