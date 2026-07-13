Mega-franchisor Keller Williams announced today that it has acquired ascendant independent brokerage the Jason Mitchell Group (JMG), in yet another significant brokerage consolidation—this time between two companies with similar business models and priorities.

After operating under My Home Group in Arizona, JMG went independent in 2019 and grew swiftly, ranking 36 in the nation in RISMedia’s 2026 Power Broker Report, with just under $5.9 billion closed sales in 2025 by 1,288 agents across 35 offices. JMG’s model focuses on referral partnerships and touts a team-oriented approach .

In a statement, Keller Williams CEO and President Chris Czarnecki described JMG as “the number one teamerage in the U.S.,” saying KW is “proud” to bring the company on “for their next chapter of growth.”

“They represent exactly the kind of entrepreneurial success KW was built to support,” said Czarnecki.

“KW offers the culture, people and opportunity to be part of the most connected real estate platform in the world,” JMG Founder Jason Mitchell said in a statement.

The companies did not release any details on the financial aspects of the transaction, saying only that it is subject to “certain conditions” and is “anticipated” to close in Q3 of this year. Mitchell will remain onboard, leading the “JMG division” at Keller Williams, and will also serve on KW’s executive team.

The move comes more broadly as brokerages scramble to shore up their businesses and grow market power through acquisitions amid broad-based industry disruption—and a lagging real estate market.

In the post-commission lawsuit power vacuum, a few big players—most prominently New York-based mega-brokerage Compass—have driven policy changes around listings and data, pushing companies to consolidate control and seek access to more agents, tech and market access.

Other notable mergers this year include Real and REMAX teaming up, and eXp acquiring NextHome, as big players play catch-up with Compass after it rocked the industry with its Anywhere acquisition in late 2025.

Keller Williams, which claims around 175,000 agents, pioneered a real estate business model based on profit sharing and “market center” franchises, with an emphasis on recruitment and networking. Co-founded in Texas by Gary Keller in 1983, now serving as company chair, KW has seen other companies (most notably, eXp) successfully leverage many of these same principles.

JMG faced recent controversy, including a federal investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) into its referral practices. Mitchell strongly denied any wrongdoing, and the investigation was dropped early last year after President Donald Trump took office and vastly reduced the power of the CFPB, closing most of its open investigations.

A pending class-action lawsuit against mega-lender Rocket makes many of the same allegations as the CFPB investigation, mentioning JMG but not naming the company as a defendant.

In the release, Keller Williams touted JMG’s “relationships with major mortgage lenders and other real estate platforms, including Rocket Mortgage,” as a boon to the franchisor.

“This transaction represents a win-win for all parties involved; Jason has built an incredible business and has proven that phenomenal client services can be delivered at scale,” said Czarnecki.