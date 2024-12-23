Federal regulators filed a lawsuit Monday against Rocket Homes Real Estate and The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG), alleging an illegal referral scheme that steered homebuyers toward specific mortgage and settlement services, according to a complaint filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Rocket Homes allegedly provided real estate brokerages with referrals and preferential treatment in exchange for client leads to Rocket Mortgage for home loans and to Amrock for title and closing Services. All three companies are subsidiaries of Detroit-based Rocket Companies, Inc.

“Rocket engaged in a kickback scheme that discouraged homebuyers from comparison shopping and getting the best deal,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “At a time when homeownership feels out of reach for so many, companies should not illegally block competition in ways that drive up the cost of housing.”

The lawsuit also names Scottsdale, Arizona-based Jason Mitchell Group, which operates in 41 states and Washington, D.C., along with 45 of its affiliates and CEO Jason Mitchell. The CFPB alleges the group accepted valuable consideration for referring thousands of clients to Rocket Mortgage and Amrock over five years, from 2019 to 2024.

The CFPB claims that Rocket Homes required brokers to receive referrals to “preserve and protect” relationships with Rocket Mortgage by directing clients away from competing lenders. Brokers were also prevented from informing their borrower-clients about alternatives not offered by Rocket Mortgage, including down payment assistance programs, the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit alleges that Mitchell incentivized his agents with $250 “dog bone” gift card awards for making the most referrals to Rocket and Amrock.

Further, “The Mitchell Group encouraged its network of real estate brokers and agents to engage in coercive tactics to get consumers to use Rocket Mortgage for their home loans. Agents were trained to suggest that house settlements could fall through if the homebuyer wanted to comparison shop with Rocket Mortgage’s competitors,” the complaint alleges.

Federal regulators say these practices violate the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) and Regulation X, prohibiting giving or receiving gifts or financial kickbacks in exchange for business referrals.

The CFPB is seeking undisclosed civil penalties, consumer redress and a stop to the alleged unlawful violations of RESPA, according to the complaint.

Representatives for Rocket Homes and The Jason Mitchell Group were not immediately available for comment Monday. We’ll update this story if they provide a response.