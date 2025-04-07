Well over 30 years ago, just out of high school with no career plan in mind, Jeff Quintin took a job as a drive-in teller at a local New Jersey bank. It wasn’t long before a life plan took shape.

“I saw the big checks that real estate agents were cashing,” Quintin said. “I figured, why not give it a try?”

Licensed in 1992, he went to work for an independent brokerage firm, and set out to learn the business.

Ten years later, with more than enough business to hire an assistant, the Quintin team was born. Today, the seven-member Quintin group, specializing in luxury second homes and vacation properties under the banner of eXp Realty in Southern New Jersey, boasts a history of selling more than 5,000 homes and generating more than $1 billion in sales volume.

Barbara Pronin: Jeff, clearly you were doing well on your own. What was the tipping point that made you go from solo agent to teaming?

Jeff Quintin: I hired an assistant to handle the paperwork so I could have more time to do what I do best. Then I made the big jump to hiring a listings agent, and it just grew from there. At one point, we were a team of 15, but over the years, I began to realize that a smaller team of dedicated agents seems to work better together.

BP: Are you talking about culture?

JQ: Exactly. Our group of seven has developed great trust in each other, and a friendly rivalry—the kind of easy relationship that carries over into our personal lives. We are task-oriented, but we celebrate each other’s successes and we enjoy hanging out after hours.

BP: So, what do you look for in bringing on a new agent?

JQ: I look for someone who seeks structure, who is coachable. Also, someone who’s hungry, who has big goals and is ready to work hard…and, of course, someone who I think will fit into our vibe.

BP: How are you organized as a team? How do you communicate?

JQ: We are four agents besides myself, plus a dedicated listings agent and a dedicated closing agent. We huddle every morning at 8:15 promptly, so that we stay on the same page. At noon, we have training sessions on various skills development issues, and on Fridays, we have coaching and mentoring calls. There is no point in starting a team unless you are ready to share what you know and do what matters for the group. We have our systems in place, we understand our value proposition, and we love nothing more than beating our own goal numbers.

BP: For example?

JQ: Last year, we closed 122 closed transactions, posting $75 million in sales volume. This year, we’re projecting 200 million transactions and $120 million in volume – and I think we can do it.

BP: That means a lot of hustle and, presumably, referrals and business in the pipeline.

JQ: You bet. We take great pride in being professionals and delivering unrivaled customer service—truly white glove service—and a hassle-free experience in every transaction. We have been in the area for a long time, and we are dedicated to building relationships that last.

BP: Tell us something about the market you serve.

JQ: The Southern New Jersey coast, primarily, Brigantine to Cape May, familiarly the Jersey shore. It’s an upscale area of mostly second and vacation homes. The Shore is famous for its boardwalks, great beaches, and amusement parks. It’s a popular destination for people from six Eastern states as well as Canada—and, since it’s seasonal for many homeowners, we offer concierge management and maintenance service.

BP: What’s the average sale price?

JQ: Average, maybe $600,000, but the larger oceanfront properties range form $2 million to $6 million or more.

BP: There a lot of ways to give back to the markets you serve. What is yours?

JQ: We sponsor a variety of local activities through the Chamber of Commerce—and we have a community moving truck that anyone can borrow. It’s a walking billboard for us, and it gets a lot of use for much of the year.

BP: What do you do like to do when you’re not in the office?

JQ: BMX racing. I’m currently ranked No. 10 in the nation in my age group

BP: Wow. And what do you like most about being a team leader?

JQ: The training. Mentoring. Having systems in place that are conducive to success for goal-driven agents and for our upscale clients. We are one in our mission and in our core values We believe in TEAMS: Together Each Achieve More.

