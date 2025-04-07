Real estate data platform PropStream has announced the company will attend the Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) 2025 RESO Spring conference, to be held in Tucson, Arizona April 15-16.
PropStream’s CEO, Brian Tepfer, and Head of Industry Relations, Jessica Richardson, will be in attendance to discuss the vital role real estate data and predictive AI play in generating off-market leads in a low-inventory market.
RESO’s mission is to develop and promote standards that enhance efficiency across the real estate industry— creating a more unified and streamlined real estate technology landscape.
