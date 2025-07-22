Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

In real estate, relationships are everything. And while social media is packed with marketing potential, many agents are still using it as a one-way megaphone—posting listings and market stats, but stopping short of real connection. If you are not actively starting conversations, you’re leaving opportunities for lead generation on the table.

Think of social media as the dinner table. It’s where people gather, share their lives and talk about big decisions—like buying or selling a home. But how do you join those conversations without coming off as pushy or salesy?

That is where digital door knocking comes in! Reach out to your online audience in thoughtful, relationship-driven ways that can naturally lead to new clients and referrals. Here’s how you can start your digital doorknocking today!

Focus on engagement, not selling

Before you hit send on a direct message, or DM, as yourself: Am I adding value or just pitching?

A warm lead starts with a warm conversation. Comment on posts, reply to Stories and send DMs that show genuine interest—whether it’s congratulating someone on a new job, complimenting their design style or offering advice when they mention the stresses of moving or homeownership.

Example DM: Hey! I saw your post about needing more space. If you ever want to chat about options, no pressure at all. Happy to answer any questions, anytime!

Use comments to plant seeds

Public comments are a great way to build visibility and credibility. Leave thoughtful, authentic comments on posts from friends, local businesses and community groups. Avoid generic lines like “Great post!” or “Thanks for sharing!” Instead, engage in the topic and add to the conversation.

This creates familiarity, so if you follow up with a DM later, you are not a stranger, you’re someone they have already interacted with.

Turn replies into real conversations

Stories on Instagram and Facebook are a goldmine for casual conversation and connection. Story replies land directly in someone’s DMs, making them a natural icebreaker.

Pro tip: Reply to Stories with specific comments or questions, not just reactions and emojis. Example: That new restaurant looks amazing! Have you tried the steak? I’ve been wanting to check it out!

From there, keep the conversations going, and if it naturally turns toward real estate, great, if not, you’re still building up that relationship.

Create conversation-friendly content

While you are on the hunt for posts and people to connect with, be sure that the content you post is in itself engaging. Post polls, “this or that” quizzes, question boxes or local tips that invite responses and encourage comments. The more your audience interacts with your content, and you interact with theirs, the easier it will be to slide into private conversations that feel natural.

Read more: More Face Time: 3 Ways to Boost Engagement With Selfie-Style Content

The right time to transition the chat

If someone expresses real estate interest, offer helpful information or set up a casual call or in-person meet. Just don’t force the transition too soon. Let the conversation evolve naturally and flow from personal to professional.

Example transition: It sounds like you’re weighing your options. If it’s helpful, I can send you a quick market update for your neighborhood—no pressure at all!

Go in with a “relationships first, business follows” mindset

Digital doorknocking isn’t about cold-pitching strangers, it’s about showing up consistently, being helpful and creating conversations that lead to real connections. Take the time to have conversations and get to know your audience and potential future clients. Be authentic and genuine in your conversations. When you prioritize relationships, the leads will come.