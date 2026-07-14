PropStream announced the return of its Connect to Close webinar series with “Connect to Close: From Plan to Pipeline.” a free three-day virtual event taking place July 21-23, 2026.

According to the release, the series is designed for real estate professionals, including agents, investors, wholesalers and acquisition specialists focused on building repeatable systems for lead generation, outreach and transaction management. The event also coincides with PropStream’s 20th anniversary.

Each session will center on four core strategies of the real estate process—search, identify, connect and transact—and will include live product demonstrations, panel discussions and market insights.

The webinar series will feature presentations from Brian Tepfer, CEO of PropStream, along with industry professionals Tracy Royce, rehabber, investor and general contractor; Tyrone Taylor, real estate investor and educator; Michael Mnatsakanian, real estate coach and investor; Jessica Richardson, industry relations leader at PropStream; Eddie Arguelles, product and content specialist at PropStream; Burton Alicando, senior product specialist at PropStream; and Leslie, BatchDialer demo specialist.

The event is scheduled for 12:00-1:30 p.m. PT each day and will be hosted live on Zoom.

Topics include:

Building targeted lead lists using PropStream’s search filters.

Identifying motivated seller opportunities through property and ownership data.

Evaluating investment opportunities using PropStream tools.

Outreach strategies, including skip tracing, direct mail, email marketing and BatchDialer workflows.

Pipeline management and lead generation strategies from active real estate professionals.

Midyear market trends and opportunities heading into the second half of 2026.

Recent updates to PropStream’s AI-powered tools, calculators and platform features.

According to the company, day one will focus on the search, identification, outreach and transaction workflow through live demonstrations. Day two will feature a panel discussion with experienced investors and educators sharing their perspectives on lead generation, operations and today’s market. The final session will examine current market conditions, technology trends and PropStream’s product readmap with CEO Brian Tepfer.

For more information and to register, visit www.propstream.com.