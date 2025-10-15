Each year, summer ushers in a host of beloved activities, from long days at the pool to leisurely hours spent tending our gardens.



Along with favorite summer pastimes, however, comes a risk of injury. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, thousands of Americans—especially children—end up in emergency rooms thanks to common seasonal accidents. In order to help avoid such an accident in your household, The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) offers a few expert tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe this summer.

Safe lawn mower moves

Believe it or not, an estimated 143,000 people end up in emergency rooms for lawn mower-related injuries, according to Consumer Reports. Do the following when mowing to help avoid injury:



Wear protective gear, such as gloves, goggles, long pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes.

Never mow the lawn barefoot or in sandals or flip-flops.

Keep children and pets away from the lawn mower, especially when in use.

Children should never ride on a mower, even if it’s off.

Remove sticks, rocks and debris from your lawn before you mow.

Never disable safety devices or guards.

Exercise caution in the water

Whether in the pool or the sea, swimming is a hallmark of summer fun. Unfortunately, drowning remains a risk, so follow these safety tips, especially for those who are inexperienced swimmers:



Never swim alone, and be sure to swim in supervised areas only.

Wear a life jacket if you’re not a confident swimmer.

Never dive into shallow water. Ensure the depth is at least twice the height from which you’re diving to avoid serious injury.

Avoid swimming during storms, rising waters or strong currents.

Avoid cocktails, as alcohol impairs judgment, coordination and reaction time.



Bounce carefully

Whether it’s a backyard trampoline or an inflatable bounce house at a summer fair, these fun-filled summer activities can easily lead to sprains and fractures, not to mention head and neck injuries for those who do backflips and somersaults. Follow these guidelines to ensure safer bouncing:



Only one person should jump at a time.

Avoid somersaults or flips without proper training and instruction.

Keep trampolines and bounce houses on ground level to reduce fall height.

Always have adult supervision and keep in mind that children under age six should not use full-size trampolines.



Playground guidelines

Playgrounds are an important staple of childhood, offering great exercise and a way to blow off steam. Help keep everyone safe while playing by following these safety guidelines:

