If you’re having a big group over for a festive meal, it’s often both exciting and a bit stressful. With so many pressures placed upon the chef, a misstep or two is usually inevitable. Here, the entertaining experts at Martha Stewart asked professional chefs to highlight some key what-not-to-dos when cooking for a crowd. Next time you’re expecting company, heed their advice.



Getting stuck in the kitchen. Unfortunately, the chef can end up spending most of the event in the kitchen, laboring over a complicated meal designed to impress guests. But don’t forget—you’re also the host. With that in mind, chefs recommend choosing a dish that doesn’t require your constant attention, such as an elegant roast, which allows you to spend time with your guests.



Having guests make the first cut. Chefs advise pre-slicing foods you’re serving, such as a block of cheese or a baked ham, as guests generally don’t want to be the one to make the first cut. Instead, cut some pieces to get things started, or put out shelled versions of seafood, such as shrimp or oysters. The idea is to make it as easy as possible for guests to enjoy the food.



Forgetting about allergies or dietary restrictions. When serving a crowd, it’s important to consider any special needs among your guests, such as food allergies or diet preferences, such as vegetarian or vegan. Chefs recommend making sure your menu has something for everyone, or checking with guests first to inquire about any special needs.



Skipping the taste test. When you’re under the gun and anxious to serve guests, it’s tempting to plate your meal and get it to the table as soon as possible. But by doing so, you could be missing a crucial step—tasting the food. According to chefs, doing a quick taste test is critical in order to make sure everything is cooked and seasoned correctly—keep tasting spoons, salt and pepper at the ready.

Not building in enough prep time. The key to any successful event is proper planning, so don’t make the mistake of not building in the necessary amount of time. Shop at least a day in advance, make sure all dinnerware and glasses are cleaned, create a seating chart, fill the ice cube trays, etc. Then take care of any cooking prep work that you can, such as chopping onions and veggies. This will ensure that you have plenty of time to prepare the meal on the day of your event as well as mingle and enjoy your guests.