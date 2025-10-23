Editor’s Note: The RISMedia series Legislative Round-Up looks at pending and passed federal and state-level legislation that impacts real estate professionals.

Road to Housing bill passes Senate

On Friday, October 10, 2025, the U.S. Senate passed the Road to Housing Act as part of a larger legislative package. The bipartisan bill is a comprehensive housing reform bill designed to spur supply and homeownership.

“At a time when homeownership increasingly feels out of reach, this legislation offers meaningful, pragmatic solutions to restore opportunity for millions of American families,” said National Association of Realtors® (NAR) Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy Officer Shannon McGahn in a public statement. “We look forward to working with Congress and the administration to enact this vital legislation and help preserve the American Dream of homeownership for future generations.”

NAR praised many provisions and goals of the bill in the same press release, including removing “red tape” regulations such as zoning and environmental reviews; creating community grants to spur construction; improving the home appraisal process; updated rules and financing for modular homes; and authorizing permanent disaster recovery and resilience measures.

The Road to Housing Act now faces a vote in the House, and reconciliation between the House and Senate versions before making it to the President’s desk for passage or veto. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has kept the House adjourned during the ongoing government shutdown, making the timing of the next vote on the bill unclear.

California and New York outlaw algorithmic price-fixing

Property management software company RealPage has attracted criticism for its algorithmic pricing software, specifically for claims it allows landlords to collude and fix prices on rental units. The Department of Justice (DOJ) launched an investigation into RealPage for this in August 2024, later closing a criminal inquiry into the company, but appears to still be seeking civil penalties.

Some cities across the U.S. such as Philadelphia and San Diego have enacted bans on price-fixing using these algorithms. Now, two of the largest states in the country—California and New York—have both enacted similar bans. The New York ban will go into effect in December 2025, 60 days after signing, and the California ban will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Los Angeles mayor pushes for suspension of mansion tax

Los Angeles remains in the process of rebuilding following the wildfires that hit California earlier this year. Earlier this month, LA Mayor Karen Bass petitioned the city council to exempt Measure ULA, which places a higher tax on real estate transactions above $5 million to fund affordable housing measures, as part of the rebuilding effort.

Due to what it taxes, the measure has colloquially been called a “mansion tax.” Bass, who noted Measure ULA is “silent” on the issue of disaster survivors as written, wrote in a letter to the city council that she believed the law could slow the rebuilding process.

“Many homeowners affected by the fires are long-time residents living on fixed incomes and with much of their life savings tied to the equity in their property. Some of these owners want to leave the fire zone area and rebuild their lives in other communities, giving an opportunity for a new owner to rebuild on the now vacant lot or renovate an older home still standing. But potential buyers of these Palisades residential properties are factoring in the cost of Measure ULA to make lower than market value offers.”

Research by the University of California, Los Angeles has found evidence that the Measure “has reduced higher-end real estate transactions in Los Angeles.”

Bass’ proposal would give the LA director of finance more authority over implementing the tax to offer a “limited, one-time exemption” for affected fire survivors over three years.

Another effort in the California state legislature to limit Measure ULA was withdrawn earlier this year, but bill sponsors said they planned to reintroduce it during the next legislative session next year.

Nashville considers zoning reform to spur housing supply

The Greater Nashville Realtors® association has voiced support for four zoning reform bills coming before the city’s Metro Council in November. The association cites a report that Nashville needs to add 90,000 new housing units by 2034 to meet demand, but under current zoning rules, the city can only add 70,000.

The four bills would, respectively, introduce two new zoning districts to give developers more “flexibility,” allow the Nashville planning department to offer incentives for developers to build properties with five or more units and update regulations for two-family units and accessory dwelling units.

“The goal is not to change our neighborhoods; it’s to ensure more Nashvillians can afford to call them home,” said Jarron Springer, CEO of Greater Nashville Realtors® in a statement. “By working together with city leaders, we can make progress toward a more inclusive, sustainable housing future.”

Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are supplement units built on single-family unit lots. In 2024, several states including Massachusetts passed legislation expanding ADUs so as to boost housing supply.