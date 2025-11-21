The Trump administration, including the president himself and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, have floated the idea of

a 50 year mortgage

. The idea has been met with some, though not universal, skepticism,

including from Republican lawmakers

. A primary point of concern is whether this would actually lower mortgage costs in the long run, as while a 50-year loan could lead to smaller monthly payment, it would also give interest on the loan more time to accumulate.