SkySlope has announced a major collaboration with OneKey® MLS to roll out an integration of SkySlope Forms directly into the MLS’s Matrix platform.

SkySlope stated that Forms streamlines the form-filling process with intelligent automation and seamless MLS syncing, giving agents more control and speed in managing transactions. With single Sign-On (SSO) and data integration, members can now complete transactions effortlessly within their existing workflows.

“OneKey® MLS has always been committed to supporting agents with solutions that fit a variety of workflows and needs,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS. “SkySlope Forms expands those choices, letting our members handle forms effortlessly within Matrix while keeping the focus on serving clients. It’s about giving our members smarter technology to thrive in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country.”

Along with its existing partnerships across many of the nation’s top MLSes, SkySlope said its expansion into the 43,000 Realtors® across the New York Metropolitan Area that OneKey serves solidifies its standing as a top technology provider.

“SkySlope’s partnership with OneKey allows us to deliver more value where it counts—in the hands of agents navigating some of the nation’s toughest markets,” said SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. “We’re excited to help simplify New York agents’ workflow so that they can stay focused on what matters: guiding clients through one of life’s most pivotal moments.”

Looking ahead, SkySlope stated it is investing in AI-powered features designed to simplify routine tasks and speed up everyday workflows. By partnering with OneKey®, agents not only gain immediate access to streamlined forms, but also tap into the momentum of technology that’s shaping the future of real estate.

