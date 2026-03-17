Above, from left, Kate Reisinger, Michael Saunders and Paul Boomsma

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) announced Sarasota, Florida-based Michael Saunders & Company has been awarded its Diamond Award, presented recently at LeadingRE’s awards gala at Wynn Las Vegas, concluding LeadingRE LIMITLESS, a series of specialized conferences that brought together industry leaders from nearly 30 countries to focus on growth, innovation and collaboration.

The Diamond Award is LeadingRE’s highest performance and participation honor and is awarded to only one member company in each company-size category. Winners are recognized for achievements in business generation and development; engagement with LeadingRE’s corporate relocation company, RELO Direct®, Inc.; exemplary participation in network events and programs; and success in additional LeadingRE marketing and brokerage awards.

“Our Diamond Award winners represent the very best of the LeadingRE network. Their dedication to excellence across every aspect of their business and their commitment to collaboration within our global community set them apart as leaders in the industry and in the communities they serve,” said LeadingRE President and CEO Paul Boomsma.

For more information, visit LeadingRE.com.