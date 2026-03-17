PropStream announced the return of its 3-day webinar series Connect to Close: Your 2026 Reset. This live webinar series is designed to help agents, investors and wholesalers build disciplined outbound systems that turn PropStream data into consistent conversations and conversations into contracts.

A release noted that each day of the webinar series builds logically from foundational structure and execution to a clear strategic direction, culminating on a practical 30-Day Outbound Challenge that attendees can implement immediately to build a stronger, more consistent deal pipeline.

Over three interactive sessions, attendees will learn how to structure outreach, watch live dialing demos and hear industry insights from PropStream CEO Brian Tepfer, Realtor® and coach Loida Velasquez, PropStream hosts, and product specialists Eddie Arguelles and Burton Alicando.

The event will take place from Tuesday, March 31 – Thursday, April 2, 2026. Each session will be one hour and 30 minutes, starting at 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. PST and is free for attendees.

Day 1: The Disciplined Blueprint with Eddie

The series begins with a simple but powerful idea: success in 2026 will come from discipline, not motivation. Hosted by Eddie Arguelles, Day 1 introduces the structure behind consistent outreach and explains the formula behind turning outbound activities into real deals.

Key Highlights:

The Outbound Formula That Drives Results: Learn how dialing volume turns into conversations, conversations into appointments and appointments into contracts.

The 30-Day Outbound Challenge: Build a structured plan you can follow for the next month to consistently generate outreach and follow-ups.

Live PropStream Workflow Demo: Learn how to build targeted lead lists, skip trace properties, and launch your outreach strategy using PropStream and BatchDialer.

Hot Seat Strategy Session: Watch a real attendee apply the outbound blueprint to their own market in real time.

Live Q&A and Attendee Giveaways: Get a chance to win exclusive PropStream swag and ask questions to the speakers live during the Q&A session.

Day 2: From Blueprint to Execution – Live Calls with Burton & Loida Velasquez

Joined by PropStream Product Specialist Burton Alicando and Realtor® & Coach Loida Velasquez, this session puts the outbound framework into action with live dialing demonstrations. Instead of scripted examples, attendees will see genuine conversations happen as experienced callers work through leads in real time.

Key Highlights:

Live Outbound Calls: Watch Alicando and Velasquez call real property owners using a PropStream-built list while demonstrating proven cold-calling techniques.

Handling Objections In Real Time: Learn how experienced operators respond to rejection, pivot conversations, and identify real opportunities.

Tagging, Tracking, and Follow-ups: See how professionals document conversations and keep potential deals moving forward.

Execution Breakdown: After the calls, the team will review what worked, what didn’t, and how it connects back to the outbound formula discussed on Day 1.

Live Q&A and Attendee Giveaways: Get a chance to win exclusive PropStream swag and ask questions to the speakers live during the Q&A session.

Day 3: Perspective, Direction, and What Comes Next with PropStream CEO Brian Tepfer

PropStream CEO Brian Tepfer joins Arguelles for a candid conversation about where the real estate industry is heading and how professionals can position themselves for long-term success.

Key Highlights:

A Market Outlook For 2026: Understand the behavioral and economic trends shaping today’s real estate landscape.

Technology and AI in Real Estate: Explore how data, automation, and predictive insights are transforming how professionals discover and evaluate opportunities.

The Future of The PropStream Ecosystem: Hear Brian’s perspective on how PropStream continues to evolve to support investors, agents, and outreach-driven businesses.

Mini Demo – Turning Insight into Action: A focused example showing how disciplined systems translate market insights into real outreach.

Grand Giveaway: One lucky attendee who joins all three sessions will win a BatchDialer annual plan.

For more information, visit propstream.com.