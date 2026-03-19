Behind every successful real estate professional is a strong support system—one that delivers the tools, infrastructure and guidance needed to empower entrepreneurs to excel.

From recruiting and lead development to long-term business strategy, the Brands by Integra network, a family-owned and -operated network of companies created back in 1995 and led by the D’Amico family, brings that support to life. Through an ecosystem of specialized brands, the network was intentionally designed to help real estate professionals—and especially women in leadership—build, scale and lead thriving businesses with confidence.

“We cater to the individual needs of the team leaders, so if a team leader wants to grow through recruiting, we can help. If they want to grow through lead development, CRMs or technology, we can help. Whatever it is that’s big for them, we have the resources to business plan as if we’re partners in the business, because we are,” explains Brands by Integra CEO/Director/Owner Jim D’Amico.

Emphasizing a non-traditional broker-agent relationship, D’Amico has developed an operational system designed to promote team leaders above any and everything else.

“Brands by Integra is a lot of things, but from the perspective of how our real estate operations are run, it’s all about collaboration with our leaders,” he adds. “It’s about our top agents and our top leaders—and it just so happens that most of those are women.”

In honor of International Women’s Month, we’re highlighting two of the

women driving success across the Brands by Integra network. Here, learn how Michelle Fermin and Peggy Pratt are raising the bar and redefining what success looks like for those following in their footsteps.

Building success and a legacy that lasts

Accidentally falling into a real estate career to help her mother, an immigrant with limited income who spoke little English, through the home-buying journey, Michelle Fermin—team leader of the Fermin & Fox Group with Massachusetts-based CENTURY 21 North East—has been working in the industry for 27 years. Awarded Rookie of the Year during her first year as a real estate professional, she has been part of the Brands by Integra network since 2014—attributing much of her success to the support and mentorship of D’Amico and the range of real estate products and services she has access to as part of the network of companies.

“When you can work with people who lead with their heart and have the best intentions for you, it makes a big difference,” says Fermin, who points to D’Amico’s leadership style—characterized by humanity and a focus on community service—as having a significant influence on her career.

“Since coming into the company, Jimmy has never stopped being humble. He’s never stopped giving back, and he’s never stopped caring about the important things, which are providing incredible service and giving back to the community,” she says.

Drilling down further, Fermin notes that having her voice heard is one of the biggest benefits of being associated with the network.

“A big component of being a successful leader is hearing your people when they say ‘we’re feeling this way,’ ‘we need this,’ ‘this is what we’re seeing’ or ‘this is what we’re missing’ and being proactive and implementing those things,” adds Fermin. That input, she says, directly influences the tools and resources added to the mix—from the CRM currently in use across the network to the platforms and coaching in place today.

Under D’Amico’s guidance, Fermin’s 60-member team was recognized as the No. 1 CENTURY 21 team in the country last year—a result of strong leadership and support across the organization. She also received the prestigious CENTURY 21

Dick Laughlin award, which is given to one person globally each year, highlighting her dedication to the advancement of real estate professionals and commitment to giving back to the community.

“To be able to get to that level of success, you have to have the right people beside you—those who understand that the vision is excellence and that it’s growth without diminishing yourself and without giving up the important things,” says Fermin. “And although Jimmy runs his own brokerage, and multiple other businesses, he always takes the time to provide input on the bigger-scale picture when it comes to growing to the next level.”

Looking toward the future, Fermin is focused on leveraging existing opportunities, slowing down in order to appreciate her achievements and leaving a legacy that her children can be proud of.

“I’m at the point of my career where instead of simply moving forward, it’s about identifying the opportunities around me, so there’s been a lot of collaboration with other businesses, joint ventures and other team leaders—looking closely at the relationships I’ve established. And Jimmy’s been able to help me open my eyes to that and understand that on a much deeper level,” explains Fermin.

“I’m also looking forward to slowing down a little bit and living more in the moment, while leaving a legacy that my kids are proud of—and being alive to see it. I want to be here to say, ‘I made a difference, I made an impact,’ and I want to be able to be a big part of that.”

Empowered to lead, built to lift others

Peggy Pratt—team leader of the Pratt Properties Team with CENTURY 21 North East—has been changing lives and creating generational wealth within the Hispanic community since getting her license back in 1996. A part of Brands by Integra since 2016, she has found a supportive environment that has allowed her to build a team and grow professionally—crediting the network with empowering her as a strong businesswoman, providing opportunities to overcome challenges in a male-dominated industry.

Throughout her career, Pratt notes that while many brokers viewed her primarily as a revenue-driver and sought to hold onto her for their own benefit, D’Amico recognized her star power and focused on providing the support she needed to grow.

“When you’re a strong businesswoman, you’re going to run into a lot of obstacles, but this brand has made me feel empowered,” says Pratt. “It has given me the tools and has helped erase a lot of those bad experiences in the past, dealing with men who don’t like to see strong women in business.”

That sense of empowerment is reinforced by the brand’s broader reach and commitment to inclusion.

In fact, the network’s global presence and initiatives, particularly those supporting the Hispanic community, have proven to be a true benefit for Pratt and her team of five.

“CENTURY 21 is a global name, and just the presence, the name recognition, the tools and being part of a brand that supports its agents are significant advantages,” says Pratt. “It’s also the only brand I know that has special initiatives for the Hispanic community, including flyers and posts in Spanish, which is both inclusive and progressive.”

But it doesn’t end there, as Pratt goes on to say that everything she has access to as a member of the Brands by Integra network helps her stand out in today’s competitive market.

“The tools really make you look fabulous,” says Pratt. “From the CRMs, the branding, the co-branding and Moxi, it’s like a real-estate-in-a-box that supports all of your marketing efforts.”

That support has been instrumental when it comes to elevating her profile within the organization and across the industry.

Recognized as a local leader within the network, Pratt has been invited to speak at both national and local events, enhancing her reputation as a leading real estate professional.

“Being given the opportunity to share my knowledge and experience has positioned me as a local expert in the eyes of other agents, which has helped me further strengthen relationships while at the same time gaining the trust of my own team members,” she says.

And the future is looking bright for Pratt, who, in addition to running for 2027 president-elect of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, will also be making moves to grow her team a bit more.

“I started making it all about my team a few years ago because I realized that if they’re successful, I’m going to be successful, and there’s more than enough money out there for everyone,” says Pratt. “There’s no ‘I’ in ‘we,’ and I really feel that as a team, we’ll be much stronger.”

Looking back on her 30-year career, Pratt says that it has been nothing short of rewarding.

“It allowed me to raise children, go to their school plays and events, and it allowed me to motivate others to where I’ve created a team. Just seeing how their lives have improved is a huge thing for me,” she says.

Building for the future: positioned for what’s next

Having grown significantly over the past five years through the acquisition of multiple Coldwell Banker and CENTURY 21 companies, property management, mortgage and title companies—as well as a real estate insurance company—the Brands by Integra footprint stretches across 16 states today, representing some of the country’s finest real estate experts using the most innovative technologies and offering unprecedented support to its clients.

While a mindset shift nearly a decade ago taught D’Amico that he can’t control the outcome, it freed him to trust the process.

“Focus on what you can control, and let go of what you can’t. It’s all about doing the next right thing, providing what people want—not what you think they want, but what they tell you they want—while continuing to move forward,” says D’Amico, who goes on to explain that they’ve received a great amount of support from both CENTURY 21 and Coldwell Banker throughout the years.

“While I do think that a lot of broker/owners struggle in down markets, this business has also changed dramatically. Scalability is needed now more than ever. And with all the changes in the marketplace and industry, it’s very difficult for independent owners to succeed,” notes D’Amico.

“If owners don’t have strategic partners, and if there isn’t enough volume, the work is very challenging—and there is never enough left over. The juice is no longer worth the squeeze,” he adds. “And so owners sell houses, manage agents, advertise, coordinate tech, legal, insurance, etc. Today, many former broker/owners earn more from getting a great split from a company like ours than they can get from themselves. Many owners are using their sales to pay the bills for the office.”

Those challenges are exactly what D’Amico says the Brands by Integra model is designed to solve.

“We’ve provided a productive ecosystem to come in and make more money without the risk and stress of ownership, and we’ve had really good results with our owners and team leaders who have stayed with us. Not everyone is ready to let go of ownership, but when the right ones do, it’s always a great fit,” says D’Amico, who is excited about the opportunities he believes the future holds for continued growth.

For more information, visit https://brandsbyintegra.com.