Frontdoor, Inc., a national home warranty provider, has announced an expanded relationship with technology provider SkySlope to help simplify transactions for real estate agents and brokers in 43 states.



SkySlope’s solution streamlines the home warranty application process by eliminating unnecessary forms and automating the entire process into a single, centralized workflow, the company says. As a result, real estate agents can move faster and focus more on serving clients instead of spending time filling out multiple or duplicate documents.



After six years of success with SkySlope in four states, American Home Shield is expanding the relationship to support nearly 175,000 brokers and agents in 43 states, the company shares.



“Our company purpose is to make life easier for every homeowner, and this partnership with SkySlope gives us another set of tools to help simplify the work of real estate agents and brokers,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor chief revenue officer. “We’re creating more value by streamlining their real estate transactions, reducing manual entry and giving them back more time to support homebuyers in other aspects of the complex home purchasing process.”



“We’re delighted to grow our partnership with American Home Shield,” said SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. “At SkySlope, everything we build is focused on helping agents move faster, stay organized, and deliver a better experience for their clients. By simplifying home warranty workflows inside the transaction, we’re giving agents back valuable time to focus on what matters most—closing deals and serving people.”



Frontdoor family of brands include American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark and 2-10 HBW brands. For more information visit frontdoorhome.com and SkySlope.com.