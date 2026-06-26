Above, Thomas L. Reed



As conversations around data ownership, access and interoperability continue to intensify, the role of MLSs is coming into sharper focus—a dialogue that will become more important as the industry shifts toward being more data-driven and technology-dependent.



“Listing data isn’t just information sitting in a system,” says Thomas L. Reed, the broker-in-charge of Charter One Realty in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. “It represents the work of brokers and agents, the authorization of sellers and the trust consumers place in the marketplace.”



As data shifts across platforms, Reed notes that MLSs have to be thoughtful about access, control and accountability.



“While agents need to work across markets, consumers expect a more connected experience, and brokers need systems that allow data to move efficiently,” says Reed, who explains that interoperability is important because real estate doesn’t stop at artificial boundaries.



However, Reed notes that access shouldn’t come at the expense of accuracy, security or the rights of the people who helped create that data.



“The best MLSs aren’t just repositories of listings. They’re systems of trust. When the data is accurate, accessible and supported by thoughtful rules, agents can spend less time on low-value activities, such as chasing information, and focus on the high-value activity of advising clients,” says Reed. “That’s a real benefit to every brokerage, every agent and every consumer.”



Pointing to his local MLS—REsides—Reed values its leadership team’s perspective, which treats the MLS as more than a utility or required system, highlighting its equity model and collaborative, flexible nature.



“They’re looking at the MLS as a business platform that should generate value for the people who are creating the marketplace—brokers, agents and their clients,” explains Reed. “The equity model is important because it recognizes that listing data has real value.”



As brokers and agents invest time and resources into creating accurate listing information, building market confidence and facilitating cooperation, it makes sense that the MLS model should acknowledge that contribution rather than treating brokers as subscribers.



“REsides is one of the first MLSs I’m aware of that deliberately acknowledged that fundamental value, which is why my company chose to become an early investor,” says Reed.



Drilling down further, Reed notes that REsides’ commitment to technology and flexibility matter just as much as the equity model.



“REsides provides tools, data access and options that allow us to support agents in a more practical way,” he says. “That flexibility helps us stay focused on what matters most, which is giving our agents reliable information, efficient systems and the ability to serve our clients with confidence.”



To adapt to the changing world of real estate, Reed says he sees more and more MLSs evolving into modern data stewards and technology partners.



“Their role should be to protect the integrity of the marketplace, support clear standards and make sure brokers and agents have the tools and access they need to serve the public with confidence and professionalism,” he says.



“The future MLS should make data more useful, more connected and more transparent while still protecting the trust that cooperation is built upon,” adds Reed.



When it comes to MLSs making data more useful, Reed explains that consumers don’t just need more information, but rather, more context.



“Agents need the tools that help them interpret the data and explain market conditions where they can turn their clients into informed consumers. That naturally leads to confident decision-making by the consumer,” says Reed, emphasizing that the goal should be better decision-making capabilities, and that better data should help agents become better advisors so as to help consumers feel more informed.



For more information, visit https://www.resides.io.