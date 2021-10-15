Headliners Week of 10/10 – 10/16

RISMedia Content Editor Paige Brown delivers this week’s ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real estate. In focus this week: Risk Rating 2.0. Top headlines include: Build Back Better Bill: What’s In It for Real Estate?; With Flood Insurance Overhaul, Industry Hopes for Minimal Disruption. Also: Upcoming annual National Association of REALTORS® Conference & Expo, RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum and RISMedia’s invitation-only Power Broker & Newsmakers Reception & Dinner.