Headliners Week of 10/10 – 10/16

As two enormous spending bills percolate in Congress stalled by political maneuvering, intra-party disputes or partisan non-cooperation, there is very...Read more
As two enormous spending bills percolate in Congress stalled by political maneuvering, intra-party disputes or partisan non-cooperation, there is very...Read more
"Risk Rating 2.0" will raise premiums for many, but experts and agents see a more manageable roll-out ahead.Read more
RISMedia Senior Online Editor Liz Dominguez delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real...Read more
RISMedia Social Media/Blog Editor Jameson Doris delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real...Read more
RISMedia Vice President, Online Editorial, Beth McGuire delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in...Read more
RISMedia Content Director Caysey Welton delivers this week’s Headliners, a video recap of the week’s top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia Executive Editor Maria Patterson delivers this week’s ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real estate....Read more
RISMedia CEO and Publisher John Featherston kicks off ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real estate....Read more
Click below to receive the latest real estate news and events directly to your inbox.