Laundry can feel like an unending and thankless task, no matter your laundry strategy.

These smart laundry-sorting ideas may make your job a lot easier.

Sort by Person

Separately wash a load for each household member. Think of what you can do with all the time you’ve saved by not having to sort at the end of the dryer’s cycle.

Sort by Fabric Type

Sort by fabric type to keep any delicate items together. Sorting by fabric type is likely the best way to ensure a long life from your favorite garments.

Sort by Dry Time

Towels, undergarments, bedding and everyday clothing all dry optimally under different conditions. To keep your items in their best shape and ensure that your bulky items get totally dry, sort by garment thickness.