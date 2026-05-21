SkySlope—a transaction management solution for real estate brokerages—has announced the launch of SkySlope Forms support within Cloze—an AI-powered real estate platform. This is an expansion of the pre-existing integration between the two companies, creating a more connected experience that takes agents from first contact to signed contract without ever leaving their workflow.

First launched in 2021, the Cloze and SkySlope integration previously supported agents by syncing transactions, listings, and client records between the two platforms. Now, the companies stated that the new, deeper integration connects the two systems even more tightly: Agents can now create and fill common SkySlope Forms, such as buyer agreements, listing agreements, and purchase offers, directly from a client or property record in Cloze, with client details and listing information already pre-filled.

By using the new integration to quickly create and send critical paperwork, SkySlope stated that agents can reduce the friction that slows deals down. Cloze creates and prefills the requested forms in seconds, while in the background automatically logging the agent into their SkySlope account, eliminating wasted time on data entry, and recording the open and completed forms in the Client and Property records. Combined with automatic transaction syncing, contact management, anniversary reminders, and document signing alerts, the two platforms now work together as a single, connected system from lead to paperwork to close.

“We want our agents to be able to focus on the client in front of them, rather than think about what system they’re in,” said Ryan Raveis, co-president of William Raveis. “Our enhanced Raveis365+ platform, including integration of Cloze and SkySlope, means agents do not waste time switching between systems or filling out extra paperwork. Everything, from first conversation to auto-filled agreements, is streamlined in a single ecosystem. They’re connected and ready to move to the next action with the push of a button.”

With this expanded integration, agents and brokerage leaders can:

Fill SkySlope Forms directly from Cloze: Agents can create a SkySlope Forms file from any contact or property record in Cloze. Forms are created with the client and property data already pre-filled—including names, contact information, addresses, and MLS number—without needing to log into different systems or retype data that already exists.

Use voice commands to create SkySlope Forms: With Cloze’s virtual AI assistant Maia, agents can create pre-populated SkySlope Forms with a simple voice or text command, making it easy to keep deals on track even while on the road.

The integration also enables agents to:

Track every transaction in one place: Current transactions, historical transactions, and active listings sync automatically from SkySlope into Cloze, giving agents a complete picture of every client relationship from first conversation to close.

Keep client records automatically up to date: Buyers, sellers, and transaction-related contacts—including title, escrow, attorney and lender contacts—sync from SkySlope to Cloze, organized with the right stage and segment automatically. Contact stages update in Cloze as the transaction progresses in SkySlope.

Never miss an anniversary: Transaction close dates sync automatically from SkySlope, triggering annual reminders in Cloze on both the sale and purchase anniversary. Agents can pair these with automated campaigns to stay in touch with past clients without lifting a finger.

Get alerted the moment a document needs signing: When a SkySlope DigiSign document arrives for signature, Cloze sends an automatic push notification and surfaces the alert directly on the agent’s Agenda.

“Cloze and SkySlope have worked together for five years to give agents a more connected workflow, and integrating SkySlope Forms is the most significant step we’ve taken together,” said Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. “Agents can now move from managing a relationship in Cloze to completing their transaction paperwork with SkySlope without breaking their stride. We think agents will feel the time-savings immediately.”

“Every agent knows the moment—you’re ready to move on a deal and you have to stop, switch systems, and retype information you already have,” said Dan Foody, co-founder and CEO of Cloze. “That’s where time is lost and momentum dies. Adding the SkySlope Forms integration closes that gap. Agents work faster, data stays accurate, and the path from first conversation to signed agreement is finally unbroken.”

The expanded integration is available now. For more information, visit https://skyslope.com/.