PropStream has announced it will be in attendance at the 2026 Realtors® Legislative Meetings in Washington, D.C., from June 13-18.

At the Realtors® Legislative Meetings in Washington, D.C., thousands of members unite to conduct NAR business as well as discuss the real estate profession and policy advocacy, according to a release. For the 2026 meetings, critical issues impacting the real estate industry will be explored, including housing affordability, inventory, and tax policy.

PropStream stated it is sending a team of representatives to educate attendees on the importance of an all-in-one outbound real estate platform for consistently finding opportunities and leads, even in challenging market conditions.

PropStream is inviting attendees to stop by booth #736 to see a live demo, grab some free swag and claim an exclusive free trial offer.

To try PropStream for 7 days free, visit https://www.propstream.com/pricing.