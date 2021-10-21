The Corcoran Group, New York City’s top residential real estate brokerage, recently announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick has been promoted to regional vice president of Downtown Manhattan. This strategic role will further support the continued strength of the brokerage’s business across New York City, providing another layer of support to both management and agents.

Previously the senior managing director of Corcoran’s Chelsea office, Fitzpatrick brings over 20 years of real estate experience to his new role. His oversight will now include Corcoran’s offices in Chelsea, Park Avenue South, SoHo and Union Square. Fitzpatrick will not only work with management on top-line growth, recruiting and expansion, this role will increase Fitzpatrick’s ability to provide vital guidance to agents.

“Ryan has done an amazing job driving business results for our Chelsea office and he’s the perfect leader to streamline our efforts across downtown Manhattan. Not only is he a trusted advisor to our agents, he’s a true collaborator who is always looking at unique opportunities to facilitate growth. I’m thrilled to see him in this new role where his expertise will help our team achieve even greater success,” said Pamela Liebman, Corcoran’s president and CEO in a statement.

On his promotion, Fitzpatrick said, “I’m excited to use my skills in a broader way within the Corcoran family, and welcome the opportunity to work alongside Pam and her executive team. With our continued global expansion, the Corcoran brand has never been stronger. We have an amazing team and I’m thrilled to double-down on my commitment to our agents by taking my career to the next level.”

Taking over for Fitzpatrick as Senior Managing Director in Chelsea will be Garret Lepaw, who returned to Corcoran in June 2021 as senior managing director of the Brooklyn Heights office. Lepaw’s career in New York City real estate began in 2004 as an agent in Corcoran’s Union Square office

