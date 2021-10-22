RE/MAX® has been recognized for having the Most Trusted Real Estate Agents by BrandSpark®, an independent market research company. In partnership with Newsweek, BrandSpark surveyed 8,000 American shoppers. The results show what brands they trust the most, in their own words. These awards are consumer-voted by category shoppers and customers.

“We’re honored to be recognized as having the No. 1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in America,” said RE/MAX President Nick Bailey in a statement. “Every successful real estate transaction has a strong foundation in trust. Trust that the real estate advisor assisting with the transaction is providing expertise and looking out for the best interests of the homebuyer or seller. To be recognized for the RE/MAX network’s continued commitment to nurturing that trust with consumers is a great honor and we look forward to continuing to help people achieve their real estate goals.”

RE/MAX has more than 140,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories.



