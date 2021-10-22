While COVID-19 and flu shots are much in the news, there is little question that the winter season brings with it the simple cold, leaving many people with a few days of runny nose, perhaps a cough or fever, and general malaise brought on by dry winter weather and cold germs floating around in enclosed spaces. Here are five simple and soothing ways to fend off the simple cold and ease the symptoms if it finds you.

Stay Hydrated – Drinking plenty of fluids is important year-round, but it’s especially important during cold and flu season. The liquids in fresh fruits and vegetables and juices count, but the best choice is water—and plenty of it. Make it more inviting, if you like, by flavoring your water with lemon slices, mint or berries.

Wash Your Hands – There is no way to keep your hands off door handles and other places that may be touched by germ-carriers. Washing hands often by lathering for 20 seconds with warm water is recommended, but when that’s not possible, use sanitizer.

Get Plenty of Vitamin D – The D vitamin plays a vital role in helping to ward off illness. It’s plentiful in sunshine, but come winter weather, take a vitamin D tablet daily and/or choose more D-rich foods such as egg yolks, fish and vitamin-fortified cereals, orange juice, mils and yogurt.

Drink Tea – Tea, especially green tea, is known to offer immune-boosting antioxidants, and the steam from a hot beverage can help keep your nasal air passages clear.