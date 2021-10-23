No Result
Headliners Week of 10/17 – 10/23

Catch Up on This Week's Biggest Stories

RISMedia Managing Editor Paige Tepping delivers this week’s ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real estate. In focus this week: iBuying giant Zillow. Top headlines include: Zillow Stops Buying Houses – What Does This Mean and Will Other iBuyers Follow Suit?; Year-End Outlook: A ‘Tick to Torrent’ of Foreclosures Expected in 2022. Also: RISMedia launches its brand-new website.
