RE/MAX Platinum is expanding their footprint throughout Massachusetts, and partnering with industry veteran Rich Rocci to do so. The team will be opening a new office in Carver, Massachusetts, on Nov. 1, 2021. This expansion marks the third location for the real estate company, also operating out of Melrose and Bridgewater since 2016 and 2018, respectively.

RE/MAX Platinum has experienced growth these past few years. In 2020, the company collectively finished No. 1 for Net Agent Growth (non acquisition) in Massachusetts for the year and ranked No. 17 in the entire nation, according to RE/MAX, LLC. Scotty Jones, one of the original broker/owners of RE/MAX Platinum, says that partnering with Rocci, and moving into a new community is a very exciting opportunity.

“We are very excited about this new office and the space it will provide us,” said Jones in a statement. “We think the location and amenities will attract more top producing agents, and the space will allow us to host more trainings and mastermind events, bringing better ideas, services and systems to our clients.”

Rocci, who started his real estate career in 2005, is a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, and owned Bay State Residential Brokerage in Hanover, Woburn, and Salem, Massachusetts, prior to joining RE/MAX.

