Need a quick way to spookify your home for your Halloween party? This ghoulish activity is easy, affordable and fun for you and your kiddos! You’ll just need to gather a few materials from around your house.

What You’ll Need:

Balloons

Scissors

White fabric (An old t-shirt, sheet, pillowcase, or fabric scraps will do just fine)

Glue

Paint Brush

Black Construction Paper

Yarn/String/Fishline (Anything to hang your new phantasmic friends)

Let’s Get Crafting!

Step 1: Blow up your balloons.

You can fill them with as much or as little air as you like. Make different sizes for more variety in your ghostly garden.

Step 2: Trim your fabric into squares.

The pieces should be long enough to drape over your balloons. This will depend on the size of your inflated balloons.

Step 3: Cut a small hole in the center of the fabric.

This will fit over the tie of the balloon so you can easily hang your creation.

Step 4: Use a paintbrush to spread glue around the tie of the balloon.

Pro Tip! Pour glue into a small bowl to avoid unnecessary spills and mess.

Step 5: Drape the fabric over the balloon.

The tie of the balloon will stick through the small hole you’ve cut in the fabric. Make sure to press the fabric into the top of the balloon so the glue can hold it into place.

Step 6: Cut the facial features for each ghost.

Use the black construction paper to get creative with shape, number and size.

Step 7: Brush glue onto the back of the eyes.

Place them gently onto the fabric. Make sure to hold them in place until the glue sets

Step 8: Tie string around the balloon’s tie.

Hang your spooky creations all around your house to give it that extra spooky flare!