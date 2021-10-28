The spookiest night of the year is upon us! Make heads roll with this easy, minimal mess activity that you can do with your kiddos to get them in the Halloween spirit. This craft will help you upcycle items from around your house and transform them into just the gruesome beast you’ve been searching for.

What You’ll Need

Empty Paper Towel or Toilet Paper Rolls

Black Paint

Scissors

Yarn

Clear Tape

Googly Eyes

Glue

Let’s Get Crafting!

Prep: Paint the rolls.

Paint your paper towel rolls black. Make sure to let them dry completely before proceeding to the rest of the steps.

Step 1: Prepare your rolls.

Cut your roll to fit whatever size you’d like your mummy to be. If you’re using a paper towel roll, it’s best to cut it in half so it will be able to stand on its own. Cut a small slit at the top and bottom of the roll. This will be used to secure your yarn.

Step 2: Glue on the eyes.

Attach the eyes about a quarter of the way down the roll. We recommend using hot glue because it takes less time to dry, but school glue works just as well! Make sure the glue has dried completely before moving on to the next step.

Step 3: Wrap it up!

Tuck one end of the yarn into the slit at the the bottom of the roll and tape it to the inside. Wrap the string around your mummy, being sure to work around the eyes. Make some parts more dense, but be sure to leave gaps to make it truly terrifying.

Pro Tip! Don’t snip your yarn till the end.

This will minimize tangles and help ensure that your strand is long enough to cover the entire roll.

Step 4: Tape it off.

Once your mummy is satisfyingly scary, snip your yarn and tuck the loose end into the slit at the top of the roll. Tape the end to the inside of the roll or use the excess string to hang your mortifying mummies around your home!