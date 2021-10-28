It’s the night of the big Halloween party and you have nothing to serve. The only thing scarier than the ghastly ghouls that decorate your neighbors’ lawns is showing up to a party empty-handed! If you want to make heads roll with a spooky tasty treat, look no further. Go beyond the grave with this fun, affordable, no-bake craft that doubles as a delicious dish. It is positively to die for!

What You’ll Need

8 oz or 2 Packages of Instant Chocolate Pudding

4 Cups of Milk

1 Package of Oreos

1 Package of Milano Cookies

Gummy Worms

Pumpkin Candy Corns

Optional

Black Food Coloring Gel Frosting

Let’s Get Crafting!

Step 1: Prepare the pudding.

Pour the milk and chocolate pudding into a large mixing bowl. Whisk together until the pudding thickens. If necessary, add more milk until you reach the right consistency. Pour the pudding into a large square or rectangular baking dish. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Pro Tip!

If you want to skip the first step and make smaller servings of this treat, you can also use individual pudding cups instead.

Step 2: Get ready to get dirty.

Place Oreos in a large Ziploc bag. Using a rolling pin, crush the Oreos until they reach a dirt-like consistency.

Step 3: Bring out your dead.

Use the black food coloring gel frosting to customize your tombstones. Write different messages such as “RIP” or “Here lies…” on the Milano cookies to give your creation that terrifically terrifying touch.

Step 4: Grow your graveyard!

Sprinkle the cookie crumbles to cover the top of your pudding. Place your tombstones throughout the pudding. For a final frightening touch, place pumpkins and worms around the tombstones.

Step 5: Enjoy!

Your creepy creation is ready to serve. If there’s any left after the kiddos get a hold of it, make sure you store this delicious dessert in the fridge.