BoomTown has announced the second annual BoomTown Give Back Awards and is accepting nominations through Dec. 8, 2021. These awards highlight members of the real estate community who have made a significant impact through service within their communities in 2021.

The winners will receive a $1,000 prize and BoomTown will donate $10 to the Homes for Heroes Foundation for each nomination.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to formally show our appreciation and gratitude to real estate professionals who are going above and beyond to make a positive impact in their business and community,” said Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown, in a statement. “In the spirit of giving and thanks, we are equally excited to support the wonderful work of the Homes for Heroes Foundation with every nomination we receive. The BoomTown Give Back awards celebrate the agents who are stewards within their community, put service over self and make an impact by paying it forward.”

The BoomTown Give Back Awards include three categories, The Helping Hand Award for those jumping in to aid friends, family, employees, another business or the community; The Walk-The-Talk Award for those making charitable giving a part of their business; and The Creative Changemaker Award for those using their creativity to put an innovative spin on giving back.

Nominations close on Dec. 8, 2021, and three winners will be selected by a panel of judges from BoomTownLOVE, the company’s service and outreach organization. Nominees and winners will be featured on BoomTown’s social media and receive a $1,000 prize with the option to donate the prize to an organization of each winner’s choice.

To learn more and submit a nomination, visit https://go.boomtownroi.com/boomtown-give-back-awards.