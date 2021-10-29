No Result
View All Result
Subscribe
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Headliners Week of 10/24 – 10/30

Catch Up on This Week's Biggest Stories

RISMedia Associate Online Editor Jordan Grice delivers this week’s ‘Headliners,’ a video recap of the week’s top stories in real estate. In focus this week: The Build Back Better Bill. White House Announces Framework for Spending Bill; Impacts of Appraisal Bias Felt By Real Estate Professionals. Also A Strong Year Ahead for the Remodeling Industry.
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Read This Week's Top Stories

Previous Headliners

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 RISMedia. All Rights Reserved. Design by Real Estate Webmasters.