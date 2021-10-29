You want family and friends who visit your home to feel welcome and relaxed. When decorating a guest bedroom, think about who your visitors are likely to be and what they will want and need to make their stay with you as pleasant as possible.

Choose One or More Beds

If you’re designing the guest bedroom to accommodate a couple, make sure the bed is large enough for two adults to sleep comfortably and has a quality mattress. If you’re planning a guest room for children and you need to fit multiple beds, consider getting bunk beds. That will keep the room from feeling cluttered and make the experience of staying in your house more fun for the kids. Make sure that bunk beds have safety rails.

Select Other Décor for the Guest Room

Depending on the size of the room, you may be able to fit a sofa, one or more chairs, a vanity, a table or a desk. Adding a TV to the guest room can let your visitors spend some time alone and watch TV after everyone else has gone to bed without worrying about disturbing your family.

When selecting paint, curtains, a rug, artwork, a comforter and other accessories, think about the theme or vibe you want to create in the guest bedroom. Make your decisions with that overarching goal in mind so the room will have a unified appearance.

Avoid Clutter

Any space that looks cluttered can be visually unappealing. When it comes to a guest bedroom, clutter can be particularly problematic because your visitors will bring suitcases and will have to figure out how to get organized in an unfamiliar space. Clutter will make things more difficult. Give your visitors plenty of room in a dresser and/or closet, as well as a clear surface to place toiletries and other things they’ll need during their stay.

Provide Linens and Things Your Guests May Forget

Leave towels in the guest bedroom or in the bathroom that your visitors will be using. Make sure they know where they can find additional towels and sheets and what to do with linens after they have used them.

Someone who visits your house may forget to pack a toothbrush or shampoo. Provide toiletries so your guests will have what they need and won’t have to ask you and feel like a burden.

Think About How You Felt When You Were a Guest

Reflect on times when you stayed overnight in someone else’s home. What did you particularly enjoy and what would have made your experience better? Incorporate those ideas when decorating your own guest bedroom.